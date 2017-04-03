BSF seizes two Pakistani boats from Sutlej river in Punjab’s Ferozepur district

Last month, the Pakistan Navy had apprehended 88 Indian fishermen and 15 boats off the Gujarat coast in the Arabian Sea. ( File photo by Jaipal Singh)

A month after Pakistan arrested nearly 88 fishermen, the BSF today seized two Pakistani boats from the Sutlej river in Punjab’s Ferozepur district. They were loaded with 400 kg of fish. Earlier in the morning today, Pakistan violated ceasefire in Pooch district of Jammu and Kashmir, to which security forces retaliated strongly.

Last month, the Pakistan Navy had apprehended 88 Indian fishermen and 15 boats off the Gujarat coast in the Arabian Sea. They were arrested from Jakhau village of Gujarat.

Earlier this year, nearly arrested sixty Indian fishermen were arrested by Pakistan for allegedly straying into its territorial waters. The fishermen were arrested by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA). After arresting them. fishermen were made to appear before a judicial magistrate.

According to the agency, the arrests were made after the Indian fishermen were seen fishing in waters of Pakistan and had refused to leave even after repeated warnings.

Before this, the neighbouring country had released 219 Indian fishermen as a goodwill gesture. The incidents of arresting fishermen have been increasing in the Arabian Sea in recent times. On several occasions, fishermen have to spend months and years in jails before they are deported back to their country.

The Sri Lankan Navy had earlier apprehended eight Indian fishermen in Dhanuskodi. It also arrested 13 Indian fishermen along with two boats in the sea area that is located north of Delft Island.

The fishermen were then sent to the Kankesanthurai Police’s custody for further probe and enquiries. On February 7, the Sri Lankan Navy had arrested 10 Indian fishermen from Rameswaram.