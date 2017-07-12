Book on Narendra Modi, The Making of a Legend, launched by Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat in Delhi

Written by Bindeshwar Pathak, a Padma Bhushan recipient, the book is all about PM Modi and the inspiring journey of his life. (Image: Reuters)

The book written on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi – The Making of a Legend – was launched in New Delhi today. As per a report by Live Hindustan, the occasion was graced by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. Written by Bindeshwar Pathak, a Padma Bhushan recipient, the book is all about PM Modi and the inspiring journey of his life. Soon after the launch, Shah addressed the gathering and spoke about the achievement of PM Modi and shared the characteristics of his overall personality.

Praising the Prime Minister, Shah said that it is his habit to work for the people and tap the opportunity given by God to serve people. Shah further said that there should be no difference between developing a city and a village and PM Modi has proved it. The BJP president said that till the time Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, the growth rate of the state was 12 per cent. The massive mandate which he has got today is nothing but a result of his hard work from past 12 years, Live Hindustan quoted Shah as saying further.

Further in his speech, Shah also highlight some Central government plans for the future. He said, by 2024 all villages of the country would be connected to roads and every household will have toilets. Shah added that by the end of May 2018, every village of the country will have electricity and by 2019, nearly 1 crore women would get free LPG connections.

However, Shah also said that there is still a lot left to do. Concluding his speech, Shah said that Narendra Modi is still the same as he used to be when he was the CM of Gujarat. It is due to his personality, artistry and leadership skills of PM Modi that all eyes are on him, he added.