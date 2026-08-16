India’s space sector is witnessing a clear startup boom. Around 440 space technology startups are now registered on the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Start-up India Portal, showing how quickly the country’s private space ecosystem is expanding.

India is aiming to capture a larger share of the global space economy, which is expected to cross $100 billion in the coming years. With sector reforms, IN-SPACe as a single-window regulator and over 400 space startups, the country is moving from a govt-led programme to a diversified ecosystem that can contribute meaningfully to this fast-growing market.

Of these, 18 startups have already received formal authorisations from IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre) to carry out specific space activities such as building satellites, developing payloads, or offering launch-related services. This is part of the government’s wider effort to open up the space sector, encourage private investment and turn India into a competitive player in the global space economy.

Among the 18 IN-SPACe-authorised space startups, none has yet officially turned unicorn (valued at $1 billion or more), but several have raised multi-million-dollar funding rounds that signal strong investor confidence.

Companies such as Agnikul Cosmos, Bellatrix Aerospace, Dhruva Space, GalaxEye, Pixxel and Skyroot have secured tens of millions of dollars in venture capital and government-backed support for their launch vehicles, small satellites, earth-imaging constellations and propulsion systems. These funding wins, combined with a growing pipeline of missions and commercial contracts, are positioning India’s early-stage space startups as some of the most watched deep-tech bets in the country.

$618.5 million private investment in Indian space sector

Private investment in India’s space sector has surged nearly six-fold, climbing from USD 100.5 million in 2021–22 to USD 618.5 million by March 31, 2026, with USD 187 million recorded during 2026 alone. This sharp rise in capital inflows reflects growing investor confidence in Indian space startups working on satellites, launch vehicles, ground systems, data analytics and related technologies.

The investment jump follows the Union Cabinet’s June 2020 decision, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to open up the space sector and enable Indian private companies to participate across the entire gamut of space activities—from building satellites and payloads to operating launch services and providing downstream applications.

113 IN-SPACe authorisations to 52 non-govt entities

To facilitate private sector participation, the government created IN-SPACe as a single-window, independent, nodal agency functioning under the Department of Space (DOS). By mid-2026, 113 authorisations had been granted to 52 Non-Government Entities (NGEs), out of which 18 are startups, as per a PIB report.

These authorisations cover activities such as satellite operations, payload development and launch services. Minister of State (MoS) for Atomic Energy and Space Dr Jitendra Singh told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply earlier this week that IN-SPACe has granted these permissions to enable private players to undertake various space-related activities in a regulated framework.

18 startups cleared for space activities

The 18 startups that have received IN-SPACe authorisations are:

Agnikul Cosmos Pvt Ltd

Akshath Aerospace Private Limited

Azista BST

Bellatrix Aerospace Pvt Ltd

Cosmoserv Space India Private Limited

Dhruva Space Private Limited

Digantara Research and Technologies Pvt. Ltd

GalaxEye Space Solutions Private Limited

HEX20Labs India Pvt Ltd

Inorbit Space Telecommunications Private Limited

Manastu Space Technologies Private Limited

NSpace Tech India Private Limited

OrbitAID Aerospace Private Limited

PierSight Space Private Limited

PixxelSpace India Private Limited

Skyroot Aerospace Private Limited

Space Kidz India

TakeMe2Space Technologies Pvt. Ltd

These firms span the value chain, from small satellite manufacturers and launch vehicle developers to companies offering space-based data services and telecommunications.

Access to ISRO infrastructure, including Sriharikota launch pads

Private companies are also being given access to key ISRO infrastructure to carry out their missions. Applications for usage and access to ISRO infrastructure, including the launch pads at ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, are processed as per the standard SOP based on the application received by IN-SPACe on its digital platform.

The readiness aspects of each applicant are reviewed by an Expert Committee of IN-SPACe, which assesses technical, safety and operational preparedness before granting access. This arrangement allows startups and other private entities to leverage decades of ISRO’s launch and testing infrastructure while building their own capabilities.

Two commercial rockets in 2026–27, over 6 launches expected in 2027–28

India’s private space launch calendar is beginning to take shape. Two commercial rockets are proposed to be launched by Indian private companies in 2026–27, signalling the transition from design and testing to actual flight operations.

For 2027–28, the launch manifest is yet to be approved by IN-SPACe, but the minister indicated that over six launches may be undertaken by Indian private companies in that period if plans materialise as expected. This pipeline of launches would mark a significant milestone in the commercialisation of India’s space sector.

From policy to market: Building a private space ecosystem

The Cabinet decision to open the space sector was aimed at reducing entry barriers, encouraging innovation and creating a competitive market for space services. IN-SPACe was set up as an autonomous agency to act as a bridge between ISRO and private players, providing regulatory clarity, authorisations and handholding support.

With 440 registered space startups, 18 IN-SPACe-authorised startups, and a rapidly growing investment base, India is moving from a predominantly government-run space programme to a more diversified ecosystem where private firms contribute to satellite manufacturing, launch services, earth observation, communications and emerging areas such as space logistics and in-orbit services.

As MoS Dr Jitendra Singh noted in his Rajya Sabha reply, the government’s focus is on creating an enabling environment where Indian private companies can not only serve domestic needs but also compete globally, turning India into a significant player in the worldwide space economy.