Monday could determine whether the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) is able to participate in a crucial Tata Sons annual general meeting a day later, with the trust still barred from convening its board under a three-month-old regulatory restriction.

SRTT has yet to secure relief from the Charity Commissioner of Maharashtra, without which it may be unable to complete the formalities required to participate in the August 18 AGM. The meeting assumes added significance as shareholders will consider the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as a director, days after he announced that he would step down as Tata Sons chairman when his current term ends on February 20, 2027.

Chandrasekaran’s reappointment is necessary for him to continue as chairman until the end of his tenure. He retires by rotation as a director at the AGM and is eligible for reappointment, making the resolution an important piece of unfinished business following his decision to step down next year.

The AGM, scheduled for 2:30 pm on Tuesday, will also consider the Tata Sons board’s recommendation of a dividend of Rs 1,10,717 per ordinary share for FY26. According to the company’s annual report, this translates into a total payout of Rs 4,478.58 crore, up 70.6% year on year.

SRTT’s immediate problem stems from a May 15 directive of the Maharashtra charity authorities barring it from holding meetings until an investigation into alleged governance lapses at the trust is completed. Repeated attempts to secure interim relief from the Charity Commissioner have so far been unsuccessful.

The restriction has assumed greater significance because SRTT and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) must jointly nominate a representative of Tata Trusts, the largest promoter shareholder of Tata Sons, for the AGM. With SRTT unable to convene its board, the process of authorising its part of the nomination remains in limbo.

There is also no clear end in sight to the investigation that triggered the meeting ban. People close to the matter said a key hurdle is that SRTT and the complainant, represented by advocate Katyayani Agrawal, have been unable to agree on a common date to appear before the assistant charity commissioner conducting the investigation.

The Bombay High Court remains another possible avenue for the trust. Legal experts said SRTT could make a strong case against the Charity Commissioner’s directive, particularly since it had filed caveats with both the charity authority and the High Court. Tata Trusts had also said earlier that the order was passed ex parte, or without hearing the trusts.

A court challenge, however, may not necessarily produce immediate or comprehensive relief. While the High Court could grant interim protection allowing SRTT to convene meetings, legal experts said securing broader relief at short notice could be difficult. The investigation itself may also not be expedited, given a Supreme Court directive cautioning higher courts against imposing rigid, automatic timelines on proceedings before lower courts.

The implications of the meeting ban now extend beyond Tuesday’s AGM. Chandrasekaran’s decision to step down has put in motion the process of finding his successor, and SRTT’s inability to meet could complicate that exercise as well.

SDTT last Thursday passed a resolution to initiate the formation of the selection committee that will choose the next Tata Sons chairman. Three members of the committee have to be jointly nominated by SRTT and SDTT. For SRTT to authorise those nominations, it would once again need to convene its board.

What began as a regulatory dispute over SRTT’s governance has therefore acquired wider consequences for Tata Sons at a sensitive juncture. Unless the restriction is lifted, it could affect not only the Trusts’ participation in Tuesday’s AGM but also the process for choosing the next chairman of India’s largest business group.

Monday will provide the first indication of whether that logjam can be broken.