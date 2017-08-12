BJP MLA, Samajwadi Party leader booked in connection with death of farmer in Uttar Pradesh

The farmer Jaswant Singh’s family has filed a complaint in which they have alleged that the 61-year-old was tortured after being illegally detained. (Image: PTI)

A case has been filed against a BJP MLA, his brother and a former legislator belonging to the Samajwadi Party in connection with alleged illegal confinement of a farmer who reportedly died later here in UP, police said. The farmer Jaswant Singh’s family has filed a complaint in which they have alleged that the 61-year-old was tortured after being illegally detained. On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered against BJP MLA Lokendra Singh, his brother CP Singh, former SP MLA Ruchi Vira, as also some policemen under sections 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 304 (causing death by negligence), police said.

Police said that on August 6, a mob allegedly attacked Lokendra following which an FIR was registered by his supporters. Several people were named in the FIR, including Nirpendra Singh, son of Jaswant Singh. Nirpendra got his father released on bail last evening after which Jaswant died of heart attack, according to the family members. Scores of farmers staged a protest here today over the incident.