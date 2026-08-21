Tamil Nadu has restored a full year of maternity leave for women state government employees having a third child, reversing a restriction that had limited such leave to 12 weeks.

The announcement was made by Human Resources Management Minister D. Sarathkumar in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on August 18, 2026. The move brings maternity leave for a third child back in line with the 365 days available for the first two children.

Tamil Nadu is no longer dealing with the demographic problem it faced when India was pushing states to bring down fertility. Its total fertility rate (TFR) is now well below the replacement level of 2.1.

And just days before the maternity-leave announcement, state Health Minister K.G. Arunraj indicated that the government could consider incentives to encourage couples to have more children to improve the state’s TFR, which, he said, had fallen below 1.4. He made the remarks at a mid-year workshop of the Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society of South India.

That puts the maternity-leave decision in a larger demographic context: a state that was once encouraged to control population growth is now confronting the consequences of having done so successfully.

From population control to population anxiety

Tamil Nadu’s fertility decline has been substantial. The latest National Family Health Survey, NFHS-6 (2023-24), puts the state’s TFR at 1.7 children per woman, down from 1.8 in NFHS-5 (2019-21). The official NFHS-6 fact sheets are published by the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), which conducts the survey for the Union Health Ministry.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led coalition government in Tamil Nadu, headed by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, is increasingly concerned about fertility falling further. The demographic consequences are already visible.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation’s Elderly in India 2021 report puts Tamil Nadu’s population aged 60 and above at 13.6% in 2021. It projects that the share will rise to 18.2% by 2031. Kerala is projected to have the highest elderly share among major states at 20.9%, followed by Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh at 17.1% and Andhra Pradesh at 16.4%.

So the issue is no longer simply how many children Tamil Nadu has. It is also how many working-age people will support an increasingly elderly population.

What changed on maternity leave?

The third-child provision has had a contested legal and administrative history.

The previous Tamil Nadu government led by M.K. Stalin had amended the rules in March 2026 to restrict maternity leave for women government employees with two or more surviving children to 12 weeks.

That restriction subsequently faced conflicting judicial rulings. In April 2026, the Madras High Court’s Division Bench in the Shayee Nisha case set aside the restrictive position. In June, another Division Bench in the S. Divya case upheld the 12-week limit, relying on the March 2026 government order.

The legal backdrop also includes the Supreme Court’s K. Umadevi judgment. The court’s decision turned on the specific circumstances of Umadevi’s family: her first two children were from an earlier marriage and were in her former husband’s custody.

The latest policy change is therefore both a welfare decision and a reversal of a recent administrative restriction.

Why is population now a political issue?

Tamil Nadu’s fertility decline has another dimension: delimitation. The concern was most prominently articulated by the previous DMK government under Stalin. In March 2025, Stalin convened an all-party meeting in Chennai over the proposed delimitation exercise and argued that states that had successfully implemented population-control policies should not lose political representation as a consequence.

The concern was straightforward: if Lok Sabha seats are redistributed more closely according to population, states with faster population growth could gain seats while states such as Tamil Nadu, which have lower fertility, could see their relative representation decline.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed this concern directly on April 16, 2026, telling the Lok Sabha that under the government’s proposed 50% seat-expansion model, Tamil Nadu’s representation would rise from 39 to 59 seats, with its share of the House moving from 7.18% to 7.23% in an expanded 816-member Lok Sabha. But that assurance rested on a bill that did not pass.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which would have enabled the expansion of the Lok Sabha to 816 seats and underpinned Shah’s numbers, was defeated in the Lok Sabha on April 17, 2026 — a day after he made those remarks.

It secured 298 votes against the 352 needed for the required two-thirds majority, with 230 members voting against, out of 528 present. It was the first constitutional amendment brought by the Modi government to fail in Parliament.

Following the defeat, the government withdrew the companion Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

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If seats were redistributed strictly by the 2011 Census without an expansion, Tamil Nadu’s representation could fall from 39 to 32, and Kerala’s from 20 to 15, while Uttar Pradesh could rise from 80 to 89 and Bihar from 40 to 46, according to a PRS Legislative Research projection.

Neither figure is a settled outcome. Shah’s numbers depended on a bill that failed; the PRS illustration depends on assumptions about how any future bill might redistribute seats.

But the defeat means Tamil Nadu’s underlying worry, that a state which reduced fertility earlier could end up with fewer seats relative to states that grew faster, remains unresolved rather than answered. It also means the women’s-reservation timeline tied to post-census delimitation is now unlikely to apply before the 2029 general election.

For decades, population stabilisation was a central public-policy objective. Tamil Nadu achieved fertility levels well below replacement. Now, the state is dealing with an ageing population and fears that demographic success could carry a political cost.

Can maternity benefits change the demographic equation?

The 365-day maternity leave applies specifically to Tamil Nadu government employees. It is not a universal fertility incentive available to every woman in the state.

Its immediate policy objective can therefore be understood in terms of workplace support, post-natal care and women’s ability to remain in government employment after childbirth.

But the timing makes the demographic dimension difficult to ignore.

The state Health Minister’s comments about potentially incentivising larger families show that Tamil Nadu’s policy discussion is moving beyond population control towards demographic sustainability.

The maternity-leave change sits within that broader conversation, even though the government has not presented the leave itself as a population-growth programme.

There is also a larger economic question. A lower fertility rate eventually means fewer new entrants into the workforce. At the same time, a rising elderly population increases demand for healthcare, pensions, caregiving and social protection.

Tamil Nadu’s challenge is therefore not simply to persuade families to have more children. It is to ensure that women who choose to have children are not pushed out of the workforce, while preparing the economy for an older population.

The demographic dilemma

Tamil Nadu’s 365-day third-child maternity leave marks an unusual policy reversal.

A state once associated with successful population stabilisation is now discussing how to make childbearing more compatible with employment — and, potentially, how to encourage larger families.

The more immediate test for Tamil Nadu is whether policies such as maternity leave can make it easier for women to combine employment and motherhood.

The longer-term test is harder.

If fertility continues to fall, Tamil Nadu will have to manage an ageing population with a relatively smaller working-age base. If it tries to reverse that trend, it will have to do so without abandoning the gains in women’s health, education and economic participation that helped produce its demographic transition in the first place.

That is the dilemma behind the 365-day leave decision: India once worried about states having too many people. Tamil Nadu is now confronting what happens when a state becomes too successful at having fewer.