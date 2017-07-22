BJP chief Amit Shah says Modi government’s decisions not populist but good for people

Amit Shah said that a total of 106 schemes and programmes were introduced by the Union government which was aimed at the welfare of the people.

BJP national president Amit Shah applauding PM Narendra Modi on Friday and said that his decisions may not be populist but it is because of them that India is among the fastest growing nations of the world. The decisions may not be ”feel good” for some but they are surely doing marvels for the country.”The BJP government doesn’t take decisions that feel good to people, but those which are good for the people,” Amit Shah said this while he was addressing a meeting in Jaipur. He said that a total of 106 schemes and programmes were introduced by the Union government which was aimed at the welfare of the people. According to Indian Express report, Shah’s comments were mainly aimed at the cross section of the society present at the meeting. The key highlights of his address were demonetisation and GST.

Praising BJP’s work since it came to power, Shah asked people to compare the working of various other parties on factors like internal democracy, principles and running governments. He confidently said that BJP is best amongst the lot.

“When some parties cannot maintain internal democracy, how can they ensure democracy in the country?” Shah said. In his address to the crowd, he emphasized on the value of merit which made him a party president regardless od starting off as a party booth worker. “We have thrown out nepotism, casteism and appeasement, and Uttar Pradesh elections are a testimony to that,” he said. BJP supremo further added that his party is the one to stick to the ideology which Congress lacks. Shah said that since its constitution, Congress is not a party of Principles.