Bharat Bandh today Live: Train halted in Bihar’s Arrah, curfew imposed in Morena

Bharat Bandh 10th April 2018 Live Updates: Today’s nationwide strike is believed to have been called against caste-based reservation in education and jobs.

Bharat Bandh 10th April 2018 Live Updates: Security has been stepped up in several states across the country in wake of the call for Bharat Bandh on April 10 on social media platforms and WhatsApp. Additional security measures have been taken in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand’s Haridwar to deter a rerun of the violence that hit many cities during the Bharat Bandh call by some Dalit groups on April 2 over a Supreme Court order that allegedly diluted certain key provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Today’s nationwide strike is believed to have been called against caste-based reservation in education and jobs.

The Union Home Ministry on Monday issued an advisory to ensure that adequate security measures are put in place to prevent any incidents of violence. This comes after violence erupted and 11 people were killed during the Bharat Bandh called by a few Dalit groups. Section 144 has been imposed and internet services have been curtailed in certain areas of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan where maximum violence was reported during the April 2 Bharat Bandh. Schools remain closed. Reports say District Magistrate and Superintendents of Police of the areas concerned have been asked to remain on tight vigil.

Track Live Updates of bharat bandh on 10 April 2018 today

9:40 AM: Even as the protests are going on in Bihar’s Arrah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state today. He will flag off a superfast train in Champaran district.

9:35 AM: Present situation in Madhya Pardesh’s Morena where curfew has been imposed

9:30 AM: Bharat Bandh impact in Bihar: A train in stopped by protesters in Bihar’s Arrah.

9:30 AM: It has been learnt that Sarv Samaj from Rajasthan have issued statements calling for the bandh and calls were given on social media after the April 2 nation wide strike. However, officials said that the latest bandh call does not seem to have gained much traction among states in south, west and north-east India, officials said.

9:25 AM: Stringent security measures are taken in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh. Schools and colleges in in Gwalior, Bhind and Morena has been asked to remain close by district officials. Curfew has been enforced in Bhind. Gwalior and Morena are witnessing prohibitory orders.

9:15 AM: A 12-hour hartal called by various Dalit outfits in Kerala was called in Kerala to protest the alleged dilution of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The hartal witnessed incidents of violence, including stone pelting and road Blockades

9:00 AM: Reports are coming from Uttar Pradresh that there is no impact of Bharat Bandh call seen as yet in Meerut.

8:55 AM: “The Home Ministry has advised states to raise security and make appropriate arrangements, including prohibitory orders if necessary, to prevent any untoward incident,” an official said. The advisory has asked states to intensify patrolling in sensitive locations. Meanwhile, separate security alerts have been issued in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.