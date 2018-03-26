Bhagalpur clashes: Facing arrest, Ashwini Kumar Choubey’s son says won’t surrender, to move anticipatory bail plea

Arijit Shashwat, son of Union Minister of State (MoS) Ashwini Kumar Choubey. (ANI)

Bhagalpur violence: Arijit Shashwat, son of Union Minister of State (MoS) Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Monday said he saw no need for him to surrender in a case of violence in Bihar’s Bhagalpur earlier this month. “Why should I surrender? The Court issues warrant but the court also gives shelter. Once you go to the court, you will do only what it decides for you,” as quoted by ANI.

An arrest warrant has been issued against Shashwat for allegedly inciting communal violence in the state of Bihar. Shashwat said that he is not absconding and is in the shelter of court. “Main nyayalay ki sharan mein hun. Bhaagte woh hain, khojna unko padta hai jo kahin gayab ho gaye hon, mein samaaj ke beech mein hun (I am in court’s shelter. People who are absconding are to be searched for. I am there within society),” Ashwini Choubey’s son said.

Shashwat then said that he is moving an anticipatory bail. “If the police comes to arrest me I will do what they ask. I am moving an anticipatory bail application.”

On March 17, a procession by the BJP, RSS and Bajrang Dal workers triggered communal clashes in Medini Chowk under Nathnagar police station, a Muslim-dominated area, in Bhagalpur. The procession was organised by the Bharatiya Navvarsh Jagran Samiti on the eve of the Hindu New Year. The area through which the procession was going through at least half-a-dozen Muslim-dominated areas and covered a total of 15 kms. Arijit Shashwat was a part of the procession and he was also one of the nine people against whom the Bhagalpur court issued warrants for allegedly inciting communal violence.

Union Minister Ashwini Choubey on Sunday talked about how his son was innocent and ‘false FIRs’ have been filed against him. He said, “Mere bete ne koi ganda kaam nahi kiya. FIR toh jhut ka pulinda hai, uspe kyun surrender karega?” He added, “rijit kahin chupa hua nahi hai. Wo aaj apne gaon bhi gaya aur bhagwan Ram ki aarti bhi utari.”

Meanwhile, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy today said that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar should be asked why is this happening. “What is the police doing? Police has the warrant, they should go ahead and catch him.”