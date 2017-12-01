Barack Obama in India LIVE UPDATES: Former US president visits India again, to address leadership summit

Former US president visits India again, to address townhall in Delhi

Barack Obama in India LIVE UPDATES: Former US President Barack Obama will address a town hall hereon Friday, the Obama Foundation has said. Obama, who arrived here on Thursday, will also address the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Friday. He is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the town hall, the former US president, in his first visit to India after demitting office in January, will interact with nearly 300 young leaders drawn from various parts of the country. “The town hall will expand the conversation about what it means to be an active citizen and make an impact and how the Obama Foundation can support emerging leaders in this effort,” the Foundation said in an update.

Here are all the LIVE UPDATES on Barack Obama’s India visit:

11: 30: Its nice to be back in Delhi. We organised the first Diwali in White House, says Obama

11:20: Barack Obama began his speech.

11.14 am: Barack Obama is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day.

11.13 am: Former US president Barack Obama’s special address to begin shortly.

11.10 am: Obama to address townhall today.