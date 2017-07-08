Ballabhgarh lynching incident: Main accused arrested from Dhule of Maharashtra, confesses to stabbing Junaid Khan, claim police

A police official said after completing all the legal formalities the identification of the accused will be revealed. (IE)

The Haryana railway police today arrested the main accused in Ballabhgarh lynching case from Maharashtra, ANI reported. On June 22, Junaid Khan has lynched allegedly on a train from Ghaziabad to Mathura. The accused, nabbed from Sakri in Dhule district of Maharashtra, also confessed to have stabbed Junaid, police said according to The Hindu. Police is likely to produce him in Faridabad court tomorrow, the report further added.

However, the main accused carried a bounty Rs 2 lakh which the Government Railway Police had announced on July 4, according to the Hindu.

While the 15-year-old Junaid was stabbed to death, his brothers Hasib and Shakir were abused and beaten by a mob. Thousands of people gathered at several locations across India to protest against mob lynching and the government’s silence and inaction on the issue, various media reports said.

Many people, across the country, were lynched over the past few months by cow vigilante groups. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also said that killing in the name of an animal sacred to majority Hindus was wrong, Reuters reported. The central government had last month came out with new rules to ban the sale of cows and buffaloes for slaughter.