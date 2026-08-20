India’s efforts to reset its frayed ties with Bangladesh exemplify the strategic challenges and opportunities of its neighbourhood first policy. Navigating the recent regime changes is far from easy although India has had a modicum of success in this regard. A diplomatic chill has descended on our relationship with the Tarique Rahman-led administration in Bangladesh, which assumed office in February. Tough conditions are attached to his maiden visit on India’s invitation, which has been pending since February. There is another invitation for Rahman to attend the BRICS summit as chair of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation. The controversial virtual media interaction of the deposed former Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, in New Delhi earlier this month triggered stiff riders that India extradite her and other criminal figures to create a more “propitious environment” for Rahman’s visit.

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To be sure, India insists it has nothing to do with Hasina’s press conference but to no avail. She has been living in the country after she fled Dhaka following the collapse of her government in August 2024. Hasina has been convicted by the International Crimes Tribunal, a domestic war crimes court, for committing crimes against humanity for the brutal crackdown on the student-led anti-government protests. India has stated that it is examining Bangladesh’s request for extraditing her in line with established processes. This has, in fact, become the precondition for Rahman’s visit after Hasina announced at the presser that she plans to return home in December to put the country on the “right track” by restoring democracy despite all the risks she faces. The announcement of a political comeback of sorts while remaining in exile in India was not exactly music to the ears of Bangladesh’s new leadership.

Regime changes in the neighbourhood are highly challenging to navigate. Besides the growing role of China — with its cheque-book diplomacy — there is the need to address Bangladesh’s desire to seek more autonomy in its relationship with India. Rahman has forcefully stated that neither Delhi nor Rawalpindi but Bangladesh First is his credo to strengthen long-standing ties with India. Dhaka is ready to move forward without being inhibited by the past but there is a need to address issues that result in gains for the common people. Rahman looked forward to advancing ties based on dignity, equality, mutual trust, and respect. The people-to-people dimension of this relationship thus assumes greater importance. India is also willing to put the past behind for a “positive, constructive, and forward-looking relationship”. India wants — as much as Bangladesh — to reboot bilateral relations on a stronger footing.

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A fresh beginning is imperative to seize the opportunities of being neighbours who share rivers, railway networks, energy infrastructure, and a 4,000-km-long border. Bangladesh is also India’s largest trading partner in the region with a share of 37.5% in total two-way trade. Bangladesh indeed is important for India to better connect its north-east region. The regional connectivity measures in place ensure that new transportation and energy infrastructure seamlessly link Nepal, Bhutan, the north-east region, and the Bay of Bengal. Leveraging regional connectivity is to the advantage of Bangladesh and India. Whatever differences there are between both nations, these can be resolved only through dialogue between the top leaderships rather than through tough preconditions. Rahman’s visit could well be the harbinger of the reset.