Baduria riot LIVE Updates: Situation tense in Basirhat of West Bengal; BJP alleges 2000 Muslims attacked Hindus; trains, internet services hit

The Centre has already on Wednesday rushed 300 paramilitary personnel to control the tense situation. (Photo: IE photo)

Baduria, Basirhat, West Bengal riots LIVE Updates: Situation is tense in Baduria, which falls in Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, due to communal riots which broke out over an objectionable post on Facebook about a holy site. The Centre has already on Wednesday rushed over 300 paramilitary personnel. The BJP has alleged that 2000 Muslims attacked Hindu families, according to an Indian Express report. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had confirmed in Kolkata that the clashes between members of two communities have broken out in Baduria in Basirhat sub-division of the North 24 Parganas district over the objectionable post. Official sources in Delhi said the clashes were triggered on Tuesday evening over the Facebook post about a holy site, PTI reported. They said three companies of paramilitary forces were rushed to the state to assist the local police in containing the situation.

Here are all the LIVE and LATEST updates:-

12:56 PM Besides putting up road blockades at several places, the mob had attacked members of another community and destroyed many shops.

12:55 PM The incident had triggered an unprecedented spat between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi.

12:54 PM Four companies of BSF’s South Bengal Frontier rushed to Baduria and adjoining areas of Basirhat, Swarupnagar and Deganga to assist the local administration in controlling the situation after clashes broke out.

12:52 PM The BSF personnel cleared roads after removing the blockades put up by a mob.

12:50 PM Most of the shops, markets remained shut in and around Baduria including Keosha market, Banshtala, Ramchandrapur and Tentulia.

12:45 PM The police said, with the police and BSF personnel putting up at school buildings, educational institutions remained off-limits for students.

12:40 PM Local train services were affected in Sealdah-Bangaon section as people squatted on the tracks at Duttapukur and Ashokenagar stations.

A pair of trains plied from Basirhat station in the morning hours after which services were disrupted due to demonstration there, GRP sources said.

12:30 PM Senior police officers have been deployed in the area to keep a vigil.

12:20 PM Announcements were being via the public address system asking the people to maintain law and order.The police were also trying to convince the people to resume normal activities.

12:14 PM According to an RSS General Secretary it was one sided communal violence in Bengal. “Governor performing his duties; we are thankful to him,” the RSS secretary Jishnu Basu said in a conversation with CNN-News18.

12:10 PM Union Home Ministry has sought a report from the West Bengal government over communal clashes

12:04 PM: Local train services have been affected in Basirhat due to communal clashes in Baduria, according to CNN-News18

11:55 AM: Internet services have been disrupted in Baduria of West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas, following communal violence in the district over an objectionable Facebook post, according to news agency ANI

11:35 AM A young man has been arrested, police said. The violence between the two communities at Baduria under Basirhat sub-division in the district started on Tuesday night over the post on a holy site.

11:32 AM “The Hon’ble Governor cannot remain a mute spectator of the affairs in the state,” according to a statement issued by Raj Bhavan.

11:31 AM News agency PTI reports that the governor asked the chief minister to ensure peace and law and order by all means.

11:30 AM Tripathi expressed surprise over Banerjee’s “attitude and language” and said there was nothing in his talks for which she felt insulted, threatened or humiliated.

“The talks between the Hon’ble Chief Minister and the Hon’ble Governor were confidential in nature and none is

expected to disclose it,” a statement issued by Raj Bhavan said.

11:25 AM In an unprecedented move, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused Tripathi of “threatening” her over phone and talking “big on the law and order”. She said that he was acting like a “BJP block president”. Banerjee said, “I am not here at the mercy of anyone. The way he spoke to me, I once thought of leaving (the chair).”

11:15 AM “Governor K N Tripathi had a telephonic conversation with Union Home minister Rajnath Singh and had informed him about the clashes in North 24 Parganas district. They had a detailed discussion about the present situation in the area,” a Raj Bhavan source told PTI.

11:00 AM West Bengal Governor K N Tripathi spoke to Home minister Rajnath Singh on the issue of communal clashes.

10:30 AM Communal clashes have broken out in North 24 Paraganas district over an “objectionable” post on Facebook, prompting the state government to rush 400 troops of paramilitary BSF today to assist the police in containing the situation.