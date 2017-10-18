Yogi Adityanath’s big Diwali celebration in Ayodhya Live Updates: UP CM distributes PMAY letters to beneficiaries

Actors dresses as Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman during a “shobha yatra” in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

Ayodhya Diwali Deepotsav Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is visiting Ayodhya today to celebrate the first of its kind Deepotsav in temple town Ayodhya. The state government has made elaborate preparations for the day which celebrates the return of Lord Ram, his consort Sita and brother Lakshman after defeating demon king Ravana in epic Ramayana. On the day, as many as one lakh and seventy-one thousand earthen lamps will glow on the banks of river Saryu. The Uttar Pradesh government aims to create a world record today. The celebratory atmosphere witnessed in Ayodhya on Lord Rama’s return along with wife Sita and brother Lakshman, after victory over Ravana narrated in the epic Ramayana, will be created.

“Deepotsav” will be organised on the ‘Ram Ki Paidi’ where 1.71 lakh earthen lamps will be lit. All prominent buildings and ghats of the temple town will be illuminated to attract tourists. Awasthi said the objective of the entire programme will be to promote Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, as a tourist destination.

Here are all the Live Updates from first Deepotsav in Ayodhya:

5: 35 pm: I thank all the people for the success of the mega Diwali fest in Ayodhya: CM Yogi

5: 32 pm Under the leadership PM Modi the country is growing stronger: CM Yogi

5: 30 pm: CM Yogi Adityanath wishes Happy Diwali to the people.

5: 20 pm: CM Yogi Adityanath addresses the people in Ayodhya.

5:00 pm: UP Governor Ram Naik and CM Yogi Adityanath distribute allotment letters to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Ayodhya.

4:50 pm: “We must be proud of our religious and cultural centres. My visit to Ayodhya is part of our effort to develop these religious places so that we meet international standards in terms of providing facilities to tourist,” Yogi was quoted as saying by CNN New 18.

4.45 PM: There are over 8000 temples in Ayodhya.

4.38 PM: Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. BJP government in the state led by Yogi Adityanath also returned to power after 14 years.

4.34 PM: A heritage walk, a ‘yatra’ reminiscing the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya, was organised during the day. CM will today also launch several programmes for Ayodhya.

4.30 pm: WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath arrives in Ayodhya to take part in Diwali celebrations. Governor Ram Naik also present

4.23 PM: A Ramlila will is being staged by artistes from Indonesia and Thailand.

4. 18 PM: A chopper decorated as the mythological ‘Pushpak Viman’, descends on Ram Katha Park with artistes decked up to resemble Lord Ram, Sita and Laxman.

4.15 pm: A 22-minute laser show with special sound effects on Ramayana will be the major attraction during the mega event at Ram Katha Park, Awasthi said.