Assam flood: Over 39 thousand people homeless as situation worsen

The flood-affected districts are Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Cachar, Dhemaji, Biswanath, Karimganj, Sonitpur, Hojai, Majuli, Barpeta, Chirang, Nagaon and Nalbari. (Image/Reuters)

Fourteen districts of Assam are in the grip of floods, nearly 39,753 people have been affected by it so far. The flood-affected districts are Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Cachar, Dhemaji, Biswanath, Karimganj, Sonitpur, Hojai, Majuli, Barpeta, Chirang, Nagaon and Nalbari. Yesterday, three more minors lost their lives in the current wave of floods in Assam, taking the toll to 24. The situation has made the state government to open 128 relief camps with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal taking stock of the situation. On July 5, nearly four lakh people reeled under the fury of flood at 13 districts caused by incessant rains in Assam, according to official sources.

The flood water has submerged the low lying areas of the Kaziranga national park. Meanwhile, several rivers were still continuously showing a mounting trend. Ferry services between Guwahati and North Guwahati has been suspended for the time being as the Brahmaputra is maintaining an increasing trend. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has already evacuated 400 students to safer places at Nalbari district.

On July 3, flood claimed life of one in Lakhimpur district. Some of the worst affected districts were Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Golaghat. Nearly 24 thousand people are taking shelter at 108 relief camps. Relief materials like drinking water and rice are being distributed and the medical teams were also deployed in flood hit areas. Cattle stock, houses, infrastructures including roads and culverts and agriculture land are deluged due to floods.