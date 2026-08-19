Flagship phones from this year have gotten eye-wateringly expensive, and hence, it only makes more sense to wait for good deals. While the recent launches, like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Google Pixel 11 Pro, are at their most expensive state, consumers are flocking to a niche category of phones where most deal seekers are hooked at the moment – the premium and luxury devices from last year.

If you take a look at most of the premium flagships and high-end devices from last year, the deals are incredible considering how the rest of the market has inflated. For example, this year’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 starts at Rs 1.79 lakh, which, in contrast, is higher than the more feature-rich Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, retailing at Rs 1.75 lakh. In fact, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is the rightful successor to the Fold 7, which costs Rs 2 lakh now.

Hence, whether you’re hunting for insane raw processing power, elite computational camera tricks, or a foldable workspace that flexes on standard slabs, buying top-tier tech without destroying your bank account has never been easier.

Without beating around the bush, here are five absolute powerhouses featuring older flagship-grade hardware and newly minted price cuts that deliver the same luxurious experience for way less.

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1. Samsung Galaxy S25

Price: Rs 59,999

Samsung’s baseline flagship from 2025, the Galaxy S25, is now one of the most compelling compact Android phones available in India. While smartphone displays continue to swell past 6.7 inches, the Galaxy S25 targets users who crave top-tier performance without the pocket-stretching bulk. You get the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor in an exceptionally lightweight and ergonomic chassis. Combined with Samsung’s suite of Galaxy AI tools, a brilliant LTPO display that dynamically adapts its refresh rate down to 1Hz, and 6 more years of OS update commitment, the Galaxy S25 is a steal deal at Rs 60,000.

Pros:

– Powered by the high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship processor.

– Bright 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with anti-reflective properties.

– Light, ergonomic, and premium compact build.

– Industry-best 7 years of promised OS and security updates.

Cons:

– Battery capacity remains modest at 4,000mAh for heavy users.

– 25W wired charging speeds fall short of faster competitors in this price tier.

2. Apple iPhone 16

Price: Rs 68,900

iPhone 16

The base iPhone 16 bridges the gap between standard and “Pro” iPhones more effectively than any previous generation. With a design similar to the iPhone 17, most people wouldn’t be able to figure out if you are using the older model. The customisable Action Button and the pressure-sensitive Camera Control button add to the premium user experience. Underneath the hood sits the 3nm A18 chip, designed specifically to handle memory-heavy tasks and Apple Intelligence processing.

You also get great battery life, and pro-grade video capture performance. For less than Rs 70,000, the iPhone 16 is a great deal.

Pros:

– Powerful A18 chip with dedicated hardware support for Apple Intelligence.

– Physical Action Button and dedicated multi-touch Camera Control button.

– Vibrant colour choices with durable Ceramic Shield front protection.

– Industry-leading video capture with Spatial Video recording and Audio Mix tools.

Cons:

– Display is stubbornly restricted to a basic 60Hz refresh rate.

– Lacks a dedicated telephoto zoom lens, relying instead on 2x sensor cropping.

3. Google Pixel 10

Price: Rs 74,999

Google Pixel 10

The Pixel 10 is a year older but still offers the nicest Android experiences you can have on a phone. Regardless of the ageing hardware, Google’s flagship approach focuses on hardware refinement and deep AI-driven software optimisation. The Pixel 10 utilises a Tensor G5 processor to manage AI processing and good battery efficiency. Beyond raw power, the Pixel 10 features 12GB of RAM as a standard baseline, ensuring on-device Google Gemini features run without lag.

It also sports a redesigned rear camera layout housing a versatile triple-camera setup featuring a dedicated zoom camera. Combined with 7 years of Android feature drops and built-in magnetic wireless charging, it stands out as the cleanest software option under ₹75,000.

Pros:

– Clean stock Android experience with 6 more years of OS updates and Feature Drops.

– Upgraded TSMC-built Tensor G5 chip for cooler running temps and efficiency.

– Standard 12GB RAM for heavy multitasking and fast on-device AI tools.

– Built-in magnetic wireless charging support for seamless accessory alignment.

Cons:

– Overall gaming performance still trails pure gaming chips from Qualcomm.

– 30W wired charging takes roughly 90 minutes for a complete charge.

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4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Price: Rs 93,899

The Galaxy S25 Ultra still serves as the absolute benchmark for non-folding Android hardware, combining maximum productivity, extreme camera versatility, and durable design. In fact, the differences between the S25 Ultra and this year’s S26 Ultra are fewer than ever. The Titanium frame, which provides lightweight structural rigidity, adds to drop protection, and the 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel utilises anti-reflective display coating to cut outdoor glare down significantly. Driven by a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, an integrated S-Pen stylus, and a quad-camera system with a massive 200MP primary sensor, you are getting almost everything for less than Rs 1 lakh.

Pros:

– Unmatched quad-camera system led by a 200MP main sensor and dual telephoto lenses.

– Premium Titanium Armor frame paired with anti-reflective Gorilla Armor glass.

– Integrated S-Pen stylus for precision sketching, signing, and remote controls.

– Huge, ultra-bright 6.8-inch display with top-tier thermal management.

Cons:

– Large, wide footprint can still be challenging to use one-handed.

5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Price: Rs 1,74,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Did you want the full foldable experience of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra but cannot afford the exorbitant price? For a little less, you can choose the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Samsung offers a refined folding mechanism as well as materials for this generation, resulting in a much thinner and lighter profile that feels far closer to a traditional smartphone when closed.

Unfolding the device reveals an expansive, tablet-sized main screen that acts as a portable workspace, allowing you to run three apps simultaneously, review desktop-grade documents, or watch wide-format media. Bundled with 512GB of base storage to handle heavy file loads, media libraries, and high-resolution video capture, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a pocket powerhouse despite using last year’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

Pros:

– Expansive folding main display offers unmatched split-screen multitasking.

– Big 512GB native storage to store heavy media, projects, and apps.

– Thinner and lighter chassis design, making it far more comfortable in hand.

– Optimised software features with taskbar support for PC-like desktop workflows.

Cons:

– Spending a little more will get you the Galaxy Z Fold 8, albeit with compromises.