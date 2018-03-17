ACB raids on labour court judge, assets worth Rs 3.57 crore

Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths today unearthed assets worth Rs 3.57 crore allegedly belonging to a judicial officer (district judge cadre) here after conducting simultaneous searches at his house here and other places in Andhra Pradesh.

The searches were conducted at his residence and at the residences of his relatives in Hyderabad city and in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, an ACB release said.

A case of disproportionate assets to the known sources of income was lodged against M Gandhi, Presiding Officer (Judicial Officer), Labour Court in Metropolitan Criminal Courts complex at Nampally here, the release said. It was registered on the orders of the High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad for the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The searches were conducted as part of investigations into the case.

The release said, it was found that Gandhi acquired 18.22 acres of land in West Godavari district, two flats and one three-storied building in Hyderabad besides three cars. The ACB officials also found one kg gold along with four kg of silver at his house. They also recovered gold jewellery weighing about 1.5 kg from his bank locker, it said. During the searches, the ACB officials also found bank balance of Rs 9 lakh, household articles, Rs 89,000 in cash and chit amount of Rs 33 lakh, the release said.

The document value of these assets, which he allegedly acquired during the period from 1994 to February 2018, is approximately Rs 3.57 crore, it said. The case is under investigation.