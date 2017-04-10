4 terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Keran sector

4 terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Keran sector even as the security forces successfully foiled an infiltration bid (Representative image)

4 terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Keran sector even as the security forces successfully foiled an infiltration bid. “Four militants killed during an infiltration bid in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir,” said Army this morning. This comes after militants had fired upon a police station in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district but fled after the cops retaliated.

No causalities were reported from either sides in the attack, a police official said.

Some militants opened fire at the Yaripora police station around 8.30 PM. The police retaliated to the firing, forcing the ultras to flee from the spot, he said.

Kulgam is a part of South Kashmir’s Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency for which the bypolls will be held on April 12.

The attack comes on a day when violence marred polling in the Srinagar Lok Sabha bye-elections. Six people were killed and several injured in firing by security forces on rampaging mobs in various parts of the constituency, with merely 6.6 per cent voters’ turnout.

