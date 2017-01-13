xXx Return of Xander Cage review: Deepika Padukone, Vin Diesel kick ass in action flick

Both Deepika Padukone fans and Vin Diesel fans will love xXx: Return Of Xander Cage.

xXx Return of Xander Cage review: Not surprisingly, two crowds will watch this movie – Deepika Padukone fans and Vin Diesel fans (aka action junkies), both will be pleased with xXx: Return Of Xander Cage. After proclaimed dead, Xander or X returns to the spotlight when the threat of ‘Pandora’s Box’ – a weapon that can send satellites crashing down to Earth – falls in the wrong hands. X hates the team that the government chooses for him and picks his own maverick misfits for his task.

For Deepika fans: The actress is certainly no arm candy for Vin Diesel and she holds her own in every way, being handy with knives and grenades as she takes on baddies. Her ‘Indianness’ is thankfully not thrust in our face every two seconds, but kudos to Deepika for speaking in her own accent. She’s xXx’s leading lady by all means and given that we have two lovely American actress on board, played brilliantly by Ruby Rose and Nina Dobrev, Deepika’s position is quite a feat.

For Vin Diesel fans: If you liked the earlier installments of xXx, Return Of Xander Cage will be total paisa vasool for you. There is action gallore, killer chases, plenty of eye candy and the movie is overall high on testesterone. In fact, there is next to no character development and thank God for that – director DJ Caruso knows what his fans want and doesn’t deviate from the tried and tested formula.

xXx: Return Of Xander Cage caters to a specific crowd. If you fall in it, watch and enjoy. If you don’t, stay away.

Rating: ***