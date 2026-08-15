The Power of Pull
Rob Snyder
Hachette
Pp 288, Rs 599
Rob Snyder followed all the traditional advice for launching a startup, but his company struggled to get off the ground. It wasn’t until he left the standard playbooks behind that he was able to quickly scale to millions of dollars in revenue. In The Power of Pull, he strips business down to one counter-intuitive principle: Customer demand is all that matters. When business owners find real demand, they stop pushing their product onto an indifferent market, and instead customers pull the product out of their hands.
What Happened to Liberal Democracy?
Daron Acemoglu
Hachette
Pp 416, Rs 799
From its inception, liberalism offered a promise of shared prosperity, equality, democratic values and the free pursuit of knowledge. At first, it flourished. And then it faltered. One could say that liberalism is broken. So what comes next? Nobel prize-winning author Daron Acemoglu charts the rise and fall of liberal democracy, and offers hope for a way forward: a new theory that lays the groundwork for how we can — and must — remake liberalism before it’s too late.
Design Love in
Marcus Buckingham
Penguin Random House
Pp 256, Rs 1,399
In Design Love In, Marcus Buckingham challenges conventional thinking about leadership by arguing that love is far more than an emotion; it is a measurable driver of performance, engagement, customer loyalty, and long-term business growth. Drawing on decades of research and personal experiences, Bucking-ham introduces a practical framework for leaders to inten-tionally ‘design love in’ to every aspect of their organisations.
The Big Book of Kashmiri Literature
Onaiza Drabu
Penguin Random House
Pp 448, Rs 699
This anthology of literature is as much an introduction into the literary landscape of Kashmir as a journey through its history. From pre-modern verse to radio plays, folk chants to ghazals, flash fiction to excerpts from a novel, The Big Book of Kashmiri Literature is compilation of memory and an anthology of voices. The reader will encounter scholars, saints, experimental dramatists and unlettered poets starting from the 14th century to today.
Lal Thanhawla
Sanjoy Hazarika
Westland Books
Pp 412, Rs 799
Researcher, author and journalist Sanjoy Hazarika delivers the definitive account of Mizoram’s political history over the past century. At the heart of it is Lal Thanhawla, Mizoram’s longest-serving CM. Hazarika outlines Lal Thanhawla’s sophisticated dance of diplomacy and networking with major political stakeholders highlighting his bold, often controversial decisions to unlock the resources needed for the young, developing region.