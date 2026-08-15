Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing

Netflix

Releases: August 19

the film revisits the aviation giant’s history, picking up after Rory Kennedy’s 2022 documentary, Downfall: The Case Against Boeing. Following the death of whistleblower John Barnett, the film examines Boeing’s safety record, corporate culture and the allegations raised by employees. Kennedy brings together whistleblowers, insiders and other voices to investigate whether Boeing addressed the failures exposed by the fatal 737 MAX crashes.

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Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter

Prime Video

Releases: August 20

With 24 Grand Slam titles — the most in men’s history — over 1,100 career singles match wins, an Olympic gold medal, a record 428 weeks at world No. 1, and more Grand Slam appearances than any player in the Open Era, Djokovic has rewritten the record books. Through exclusive behind-the-scenes access at major tournaments, his intense training regiment, and softer moments at home, the film offers an unprecedented and revealing look at Djokovic’s world.

Outer Banks Season 5

Netflix

Releases: August 20

Outer Banks returns for its fifth and final season with the Pogues facing their biggest personal battle yet. After JJ’s tragic death in Morocco, John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope and Cleo are left grieving while the Blue Crown slips from their grasp. With Chandler Groff still at large, Dalia and the Corsairs closing in, and the Kooks threatening their home, the group must put aside their differences and fight back. An uneasy alliance with Rafe adds another layer of tension as the Pogues embark on a desperate quest for revenge, freedom and a future together, one final time.

Insidious: Out of the Further

Theatres

Releases: August 21

Insidious: Out of the Further follows Gemma, a mother raising her daughter in the house where she grew up. Her life takes a terrifying turn when she discovers she can travel into The Further, the realm inhabited by lost souls. But Gemma’s ability comes with a dangerous twist: she can bring entities from The Further into the real world. As an evil presence targets her, demons begin exploiting her power, turning her home into a hunting ground.

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PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie

Theatres

Releases: August 21

After a storm sends their ship crashing onto an uncharted island, Ryder and his team of heroic pups discover a world inhabited by dinosaurs and meet Rex, a stranded pup with expert knowledge of prehistoric creatures. Trouble begins when their nemesis, Mayor Humdinger, starts mining the island for natural resources, triggering the eruption of a dormant volcano.