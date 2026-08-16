India’s economic ambitions have never been larger. It wants to become a developed economy, emerge as a global manufacturing hub, attract long-term capital, lead in digital businesses and AI, and build globally competitive enterprises. Public policy has rightly focused on infrastructure, ease of doing business, manufacturing incentives, financial inclusion and technological capability. Yet one institution that will increasingly determine whether these ambitions endure receives remarkably little attention in our economic discourse: the corporate board.

This is surprising because every major economic transformation eventually converges in the boardroom. Decisions on capital allocation, technological adoption, acquisitions, succession, international expansion, cyber resilience and corporate culture ultimately reach one institution. The quality of those decisions will increasingly shape the quality of India’s institutions.

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Over the past two decades, India has quietly undertaken one of the world’s most significant corporate governance transformations. Successive reforms have strengthened disclosure standards, empowered independent directors, expanded board committees, tightened oversight of related-party transactions and improved shareholder protection. These reforms have increased transparency, enhanced accountability and made Indian companies considerably more credible in the eyes of global investors.

But every reform journey eventually reaches a point where better rules alone produce diminishing returns. The next challenge is no longer writing better governance regulations. It is building better boards, in turn making institutions. That distinction has become more important because the environment boards are expected to govern has changed more in the past five years than in the previous two decades.

Board capability is no longer merely a corporate governance issue. It is becoming an essential component of national institutional infrastructure. We readily recognise physical, digital and financial infrastructure as engines of economic growth, yet the collective quality of judgment exercised inside corporate boardrooms may increasingly become one of the least visible, but most enduring, sources of national competitiveness.

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India wants to become a global manufacturing powerhouse just as supply chains are being redrawn by geopolitical rivalry. It wants to lead in artificial intelligence even as AI begins reshaping business models faster than organisations can adapt. Promoter-led enterprises are increasingly institutionalising themselves to attract professional talent, patient capital, and even monetise business. Indian companies are acquiring businesses overseas and competing as multinational enterprises rather than domestic champions.

A decision to establish a manufacturing base is simultaneously a technology decision, a geopolitical decision, a capital allocation decision and a talent decision. Artificial intelligence is no longer merely an investment in software. It influences customer engagement, pricing, hiring, productivity and competitive strategy. International acquisitions increasingly expose boards to unfamiliar regulatory systems, cultural complexities and geopolitical risks. Family businesses transitioning towards institutional models must simultaneously preserve entrepreneurial agility while strengthening governance credibility.

Increasingly, today’s boards are expected to govern uncertainty. No regulation can prescribe how directors should balance long-term resilience against short-term market expectations. No governance code can teach a board how geopolitical fragmentation should influence capital allocation. No disclosure requirement can compel directors to challenge optimistic assumptions surrounding artificial intelligence or recognise emerging strategic vulnerabilities before they become obvious.

Corporate history is littered with companies that confused fashionable narratives with enduring strategy. The rush from globalisation to ESG, DEI and now AI reflects not merely evolving business priorities, but a recurring fear of being left behind. Boards must distinguish between strategic conviction and narrative-driven FOMO.

That requires moving beyond the conversation around independence and compliance towards a broader discussion on board capability. The most effective boards of the coming decade will not distinguish themselves merely through impressive résumés or impeccable regulatory compliance. They will distinguish themselves through the quality of their conversations, the diversity of perspectives they encourage and their willingness to question assumptions before circumstances force them to.

Artificial intelligence illustrates this challenge particularly well. Much of the public debate revolves around adoption, productivity and competitive advantage. The more difficult question is what AI means for board judgment. Directors increasingly upload confidential board papers into public generative AI tools to even generate questions for meetings. Besides creating obvious confidentiality concerns, this risks outsourcing the very judgment for which directors were appointed. Artificial intelligence should strengthen preparation, not substitute fiduciary responsibility. The danger is not that artificial intelligence replaces directors. It is that directors gradually outsource the very judgment they were appointed to exercise.

Companies invest heavily in leadership development, digital capability, and organisational transformation. Comparatively little investment is made in developing the board itself. Directors attend induction programmes and periodic updates, but very few boards deliberately strengthen their collective judgment. They rarely examine whether board culture encourages challenge, whether institutional memory survives director transitions or whether familiar habits have quietly replaced independent thinking. Boards, like companies, are institutions. They too require continuous rejuvenating.

The strongest boards of the future will, therefore, be those that learn collectively, revisit assumptions regularly and adapt before disruption makes adaptation unavoidable. They will understand that experience remains invaluable, but that experience without renewal gradually becomes inertia. Their competitive advantage will lie not in predicting every disruption correctly, but in responding to change faster than established assumptions permit.

India’s first generation of governance reforms strengthened the architecture of accountability. The next generation must strengthen the capability of those entrusted to make that enterprise architecture work. The country’s next economic reform begins with quality of corporate boards.

Srinath Sridharan is an author, corporate adviser & independent director on corporate boards