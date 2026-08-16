Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled a trove of promises for India’s youth, offered more support for the unorganised sector and startups and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to making India a developed country by 2047. Addressing the nation from Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day, Modi elaborated on his government’s accomplishments, while promising faster economic reforms to strengthen the manufacturing sector, achieve scale and foster greater self-reliance on multiple fronts. He laid emphasis on energy security, especially in light of recent threats from external factors.

Acknowledging that coaching for competitive exams has become “a huge burden for middle-class families”, he said the government will provide free online coaching for various examinations to the youth. “We have digital public infrastructure, highly talented teachers and educators. By bringing these resources together, we will provide free coaching to the country’s young people and build an entire network for this purpose,” he said.

He also announced a new scheme to train 10 million young people in artificial intelligence skills to equip them with the skills necessary to “lead in the world of AI”.

Modi highlighted that semiconductors, AI, quantum technology, space, robotics and data centres would drive the economy in the future, adding that India should not become merely a market for new technologies but an ‘innovation hub’. While three semiconductor manufacturing units are operational in the country, he said another 5-8 semiconductor plants are expected to be set up in the next 7-8 years.

Modi’s 13th straight I-Day speech included a decisive response to the disaffection among the country’s youth against the backdrop of ongoing protests over exam paper leaks, and the flashpoint in the national capital which led to the education minister’s resignation. The PM mentioned the word ‘youth’ 21 times in his 75-minute speech and referred to the ‘young’ 23 times.

Lamenting India’s dismal record in global sporting events like the Olympics, the Prime Minister said a talent hunt will be launched among children in the age group of 5-15 years to train them to be sports people ready to face global competition. “We have decided that we want the 2036 Olympics to be held in Bharat,” he said.

He said while the target of making 30 million ‘Lakhpati Didis’ had already been surpassed, another 30 million women would be added, signifying a transformation in the rural economy.

He reiterated the target of 100 giga watt nuclear power capacity by 2047, with five reactors to be built in a decade, and referred to the recently announced Rs 85,000-crore scheme to accelerate offshore exploration, including areas earlier designated as 99% ‘no-go’ zones.

He said India could no longer move with ‘small dreams’ and called for a fundamental change in its work culture, thinking and pace of execution to meet the 2047 target. Modi said reforms would remain central to this transformation, describing them as “neither a compulsion for us nor a buzzword” but a “matter of conviction”.

The Prime Minister outlined a seven-fold economic strategy covering manufacturing, agriculture and food production, technology and innovation, infrastructure and connectivity, defence, the green and blue economy, and India’s soft power.

Manufacturing, he said, would have to move beyond assembling goods to creating complete domestic value chains. “From design to manufacturing, India must become a trusted centre of the global supply chain,” Modi said, adding that quality would have to become a key component of India’s global brand.

Defence was identified as another area where India needed to reduce dependence on imports. He called for greater focus on drones, counter-drone systems and hypersonic defence technologies.

Setting out longer-term ambitions, Modi asked why India should not have 50 companies among the Fortune 500 within the next decade and at least one Indian bank among the world’s top five, indicating a plan to push merger of public sector banks. He also called for Indian pharmaceutical, technology, consulting and accounting firms to aspire for global leadership. “We must enhance our own capacities and protect our own interests ourselves,” Modi said, stressing that self-reliance was essential in a world increasingly shaped by geopolitical and economic disruptions.

He called upon the Centre, states, industry and citizens to work together, saying the developed India ambition could not be achieved by the government alone.