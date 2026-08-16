New research links low protein intake with longevity. This is in contrast to the current fad of high protein diets and can be confusing for the lay person. So, what does an ideal meal look like? Bhakti Samant, chief dietician, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, says: “An ideal meal should focus on balance rather than simply being high or low in protein. A practical plate should include vegetables, whole grains or other complex carbohydrates, a good protein source, healthy fats, and adequate fibre. Protein can come from dal, beans, dairy, eggs, fish, or lean meat, depending on dietary preferences. The goal is a nutritionally diverse meal that supports overall health, not protein alone.”

Does the advocated ratio of 1 g of protein per kg body weight hold for every individual?

No, protein requirements vary from individual to individual. Around 0.8-1 g/kg/day may be adequate for many healthy adults, but needs can increase with age, pregnancy, physical activity, illness, surgery, or recovery. Older adults and physically active individuals may require higher intake, while people with certain kidney conditions may need restrictions. Protein intake should, therefore, be individualised based on age, health status, lifestyle, and nutritional needs.

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Indian protein sources like dal have low protein values. Are Indians at risk of low protein in traditional diets?

Dal is an important and nutritious source of plant protein, but the concern is whether the overall diet provides adequate protein. Traditional Indian meals can sometimes be dominated by cereals such as rice and wheat, with relatively smaller portions of pulses or other protein sources. Including adequate quantities of dal, beans, dairy, soy, nuts, and seeds, along with dietary variety, can help address protein gaps.

For a significant vegetarian population, what are good protein sources?

Vegetarians have several good protein options and do not necessarily require supplements. Pulses such as moong, masoor, chana, and rajma, along with soy, tofu, paneer, curd, milk, sprouts, nuts, and seeds, can contribute significantly to daily protein intake. The key is variety and distribution across meals. Combining cereals and pulses, while including dairy or soy where appropriate, can help provide a balanced amino-acid profile.

What are the harmful effects of a high-protein diet, especially powders and supplements?

The concern is not protein itself, but excessive or unnecessary intake. Very high protein consumption may displace fibre-rich foods and other essential nutrients, while people with kidney disease may need medically supervised protein intake. Protein powders can be useful when dietary requirements cannot be met through food, but they should not replace a balanced diet. Supplements should ideally be taken based on an individual’s nutritional requirements and medical advice.