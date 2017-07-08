Why did Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma leave The Kapil Sharma show without shooting an episode; revealed

Jab Harry Met Sejal is already creating a lot of buzz on the internet with its trailer releases which are being viewed again and again. (Bollywood Hungama)

The Kapil Sharma Show has always been the favourite go-to for the Bollywood celebrities to promote their upcoming movies and events. Following the trend this time too Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma had reached on the sets of Kapil Sharma show to promote their upcoming flick Jab Harry Met Sejal. But it was shocking when both the actors left the sets without shooting for their episode. According to India.com report, Kapil Sharma was extremely stressed hence he could not proceed with the shoot and hence both actors had to leave without promoting their movie. Shah Rukh Khan is all praise for Kapil Sharma and has always showered immense love and support to him. But the sudden decision to cancel the shoot didn’t really go down well with the actors since they were seen leaving the sets with unhappy faces.

It is still not known whether Imtiaz Ali directed Jab Harry Met Sejal will be promoted by the actors on The Kapil Sharma show after this incident. After the unfortunate incident, both SRK and Anushka left the sets looking unhappy and were in no mood to pose for the paparazzi waiting outside. Jab Harry Met Sejal is already creating a lot of buzz on the internet with its trailer releases which are being viewed again and again. This is the third time that we will see the return of the on-screen chemistry of Shah Rukh and Anushka Sharma who had earler starred in ‘Rab ne Bana di Jodi’ and ‘Jab Tak hai Jaan’. Since this is the first time Imtiaz Ali is working with Shah Rukh Khan hence it makes the movie one of the most awaited ones of this year.