Mark Cuban is worth an estimated $6 billion as per Forbes, once owned an NBA franchise outright, and built his fortune on the kind of hustle Silicon Valley likes to mythologise.

So it is almost jarring that when he describes his typical day, the first thing he does — every single morning, at 6:30 or 7 a.m. — is reach for his phone while still lying in bed and start answering emails.

As per CNBC, Cuban has said this single habit anchors everything else he does, and it is a far cry from the meditation retreats and cold plunges associated with wellness-obsessed founders.

The unglamorous start to the day

There is no alarm-clock ritual or wake-up calls at the crack of dawn; no elaborate morning stack. Cuban told People in a video interview that his routine would “shock” people precisely because of how ordinary it is: he checks his phone or laptop for eight to nine, sometimes ten, hours a day, and that marathon stretch begins the moment he opens his eyes.

He has repeated a version of this account elsewhere too — on comedian Trevor Noah’s What Now? podcast, Cuban said he wakes up “probably 7 a.m., 6:30, 7 a.m., just depending on the day” and goes straight to his inbox before getting out of bed.

What makes this notable is Cuban’s well-documented aversion to meetings. As per Entrepreneur, he has said he would rather answer 700, or even 1,000, emails than sit through what he calls long, boring meetings. Earlier CNBC interviews note his stricter rule: no meetings or phone calls unless he is “picking up a check.”

For Cuban, email is not clutter to be managed around the edges of the day — it is the day, or at least the operating system running underneath everything else on his calendar.

Fitness slotted in like any other task

Once the early email sprint is done, Cuban gets up, eats breakfast, and works out, before checking his phone again — in what he has called a “rinse and repeat” process. His fitness routine is less about a single obsession and more about variety.

According to an interview with Dallas News, Cuban tries to do cardio for at least an hour, six or seven days a week, while accepting that travel will make him miss a day here and there. His mix includes the elliptical and stair machines, pick-up basketball, and kickboxing and Latin-fusion aerobics classes at a Dallas gym.

Cuban has occasionally highlighted this side of his routine on social media rather than in interviews. He has shown up in Instagram posts and stories from Dallas fitness studios such as Rise Nation and Class with Coop. These appearances are sporadic rather than a curated fitness feed, which tracks with how Cuban talks about exercise generally: as maintenance, not performance.

He has also spoken about treating his health data the way he treats his businesses — with baselines and measurement. As per Cuban’s comments to journalist Peter Kafka, he gets a blood test every three to six months “so I have baselines,” adding that the body becomes more receptive to nutrition and supplementation with age, which is why he pays closer attention to it now than he once did.

Why this matters more than another 4 a.m. story

The billionaire-productivity genre has trained readers to expect extremity — pre-dawn wake-ups, ice baths, hour-long meditations before sunrise and elaborate morning rituals. Cuban’s account undercuts that template entirely.

As per CNBC, only about 5 per cent of CEOs actually wake up around 4 a.m., while over two-thirds rise before 7 a.m., citing a 2022 Inc. survey — putting Cuban comfortably in the majority rather than the outlier column.

Sleep researchers quoted in the same report note that how early someone wakes up matters far less than how consistently they sleep and how deliberately they use their morning hours, with seven to nine hours of nightly sleep recommended for optimal function.

Cuban’s version of billionaire time management, then, is less about willpower theatre and more about ruthless prioritisation: tackle the most draining task — email, in his case — the moment the day starts, protect the calendar from meetings that do not need to happen, and treat workouts as a fixed, non-negotiable block rather than an aspiration.

As per Entrepreneur, Cuban has defined success simply as “waking up in the morning with a smile on your face, knowing it’s going to be a great day” — a modest metric from a man whose bank balance would suggest he has earned the right to define it however he likes.