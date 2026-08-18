Swiggy on Tuesday announced expanded roles for three senior executives across Instamart and its food marketplace business, extending a run of leadership changes at the company over the past few months.

Himavant Kurnala has been appointed chief growth and product officer at Instamart, Nitesh Garg becomes chief technology officer at Instamart, and Saurav Goyal takes over as chief operating officer of the food marketplace. All three are internal elevations.

The reshuffle follows the appointment of former Myntra chief executive Nandita Sinha as CEO of Instamart, effective August 3. Sinha succeeded Amitesh Kumar Jha, who resigned on July 28 after leading the quick commerce business since September 2024.

Swiggy also named Gautam Swaroop chief business officer at Instamart, while Swapnil Bajpai was elevated earlier this year to CEO of the Dineout and Scenes business. Sidharth Bhakoo continues as chief business officer of the food marketplace.

“Himavant, Nitesh and Saurav exemplify this. Each has moved across varied charters and been instrumental in scaling our businesses,” said Girish Menon, chief human resources officer at Swiggy, adding that the expanded roles give them a larger canvas to shape what comes next.

Kurnala has run Instamart’s product charter since 2024, later adding growth and brand marketing. The company credits him with shifting Instamart to an AI-led product and operating model, and with launches including Maxxsaver, multi-pod delivery, the standalone Instamart app and AI-powered search. In the new role he will bring growth, marketing, analytics and product under one team.

Garg, who has spent over seven years at Swiggy, was most recently senior vice-president for engineering at Instamart and new initiatives. He has led Instamart’s engineering since inception and built platforms across advertising, pricing, discounting and catalogue that are now used across the group.

Goyal joined Swiggy in 2020 and has worked across business finance for the food and Instamart units before moving to driver and delivery operations. He led the launch of Toing, Swiggy’s low-cost food delivery service, now live in over 50 cities. As COO he will continue to lead driver and delivery, and will additionally take on food customer experience, the company said.

The changes come as Instamart works to close the gap with market leader Blinkit, and achieve profitability.