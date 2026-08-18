Galaxy Health Insurance, promoted by TVS Motor’s Venu Srinivasan and Star Health Insurance founder V Jagannathan, has partnered with Zoho to design and deploy a regulator-compliant, enterprise-grade insurance distribution platform in under three months.

The collaboration is with Zoho’s Enterprise Business Solutions (EBS) team and is aimed at enabling Galaxy Health to accelerate its go-to-market while building a technology platform that can support its pan-India expansion.

“After receiving our IRDAI licence in March 2024, we needed a strategic partner that could combine agility with enterprise-grade scale,” said G Srinivasan, Chief Executive, Galaxy Health Insurance. He said the immediate priority was a quick go-to-market, while also building a technology platform capable of supporting the company’s long-term pan-India expansion.

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“Zoho enabled us to go live rapidly while embedding regulatory governance, operational control, and long-term scalability into our foundation,” Srinivasan said.

Galaxy Health received its insurance licence in March 2024 and has since expanded its presence to 75 offices across eight states. It currently has more than 400 employees and a network of over 18,000 agents. The insurer has collected total premiums of ₹225.9 crore so far, comprising ₹17 crore in FY25, ₹148 crore in FY26 and ₹61.23 crore in FY27 as of date.

Galaxy Health and Zoho co-created an automation-first, CRM-led distribution platform, with Zoho CRM serving as a regulator-grade orchestration layer across agent onboarding, telesales, customer support and grievance redressal, and distribution management.

Customer service workflows, including ticketing and regulatory grievance integration with the IRDAI platform, have also been embedded within the architecture to provide compliance and visibility across the service lifecycle. The CRM serves as the system of record and operational control across the distribution lifecycle.

Field teams use the CRM mobile application for real-time data capture and document uploads. The platform is integrated with Galaxy Health’s document management system, OmniDocs, enabling encrypted storage and audit traceability.

The platform also integrates directly with TCS BaNCS through APIs to generate permanent agent identifiers following regulatory approval and synchronise data across agent onboarding, policy issuance and financial attribution. This ensures that every policy sold is mapped accurately for downstream commission computation and reporting.

“For new-age insurers, the challenge is not just digitisation, but architecting systems that can scale securely in a regulated environment. Our collaboration with Galaxy Health Insurance demonstrates how compliance, automation, and enterprise readiness can be built into workflows from day one, allowing organisations to move fast without compromising control,” Mani Vembu, CEO, Zoho, said.