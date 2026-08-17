The Pixel 11 Pro is Google’s way of showing what you can expect from a luxurious conventional phone. Showcased at the recent Made by Google 2026 event, the Pixel 11 Pro brings in the absolute best of what Google has to offer – the absolute best cameras, the most advanced on-board AI, the smartest charging paraphernalia, and the most well-designed hardware. In essence, the Pixel 11 Pro represents the best of what Google thinks a premium Android phone should be.

Hence, if you are considering spending around Rs 1.2 lakhs on a premium phone, Google thinks the Pixel 11 Pro should be your absolute best bet.

But is it the absolute best bet? Apple’s sales department suggests otherwise, ever since the iPhone 17 Pro came out.

For Rs 1.35 lakh, the iPhone 17 Pro has defined what the premium segment has to offer – a professional-grade camera setup, substantial battery life, a polished iOS experience and uncompromised public presence. In fact, the iPhone 17 Pro is what most premium Android phones aspire to be – it has created a new benchmark.

So, if you were to make a hefty investment in a premium phone today, which of these should you take home? Since we are yet to get our hands on the Pixel 11 Pro, we have created this comparison solely based on the details made public.

First, let’s look at the factor that affects buying decisions the most – the price.

Indian pricing

Starting at Rs 1,19,999, the Pixel 11 Pro continues Google’s tradition of undercutting Apple’s Pro lineup while bundling generous storage. As standard, you get 12GB RAM and 256GB storage on the Pixel 11 Pro. However, if you consider spending up to Rs 1,34,999, Google bumps the specs to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Pixel 11 Pro

It is at this very price point where Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro sits with its base configuration of 256GB storage, commanding a starting price of Rs 1,34,900 for the base 256GB storage configuration. Despite Apple resorting to a local assembly for Indian units, the iPhone retains its place as an absolute luxury investment in the industry, even a year after its release.

As far as value is concerned, though, the Google Pixel 11 Pro takes the lead.

Cameras

Google and Apple take radically different approaches to mobile photography with their flagship phones.

With the Pixel 11 Pro, Google continues to lead the computational photography race with a revamped main camera sensor, a high-resolution ultrawide lens, and an impressive 5x optical telephoto macro lens. Features like Video Boost with Night Sight and new AI-assisted frame recomposition give the Pixel 11 Pro an edge in tricky lighting and still photography. The Magic Capture allows fuss-free photography for those willing to live in the moment, and the new photography styles allow for varied styling with everyday photography. The phone also uses AI to aid 120x zoom. Google also claims more light-sensitive image sensors for brighter low light photography.

On the other hand, the Apple iPhone 17 Pro relies on its 48MP Pro Fusion triple-camera system across all rear lenses (Wide, Ultra Wide, and 4x Telephoto) paired with an upgraded 18MP Centre Stage front camera. The iPhone 17 Pro remains the unmatched king of mobile video, featuring 4K 120fps Dolby Vision recording, Apple Log 2, and seamless spatial audio capture for creators. Even still photography on the iPhone is segment-leading.

Raw performance

For the Pixel 11 Pro, Google bases it on the custom Tensor G6 chipset built on a 3nm architecture alongside 16GB of unified RAM. Google isn’t interested in acing artificial benchmark charts. Instead, its custom TPU and Neural processing engines prioritise real-time machine learning, background task handling, and sustained cool temperatures during day-to-day use.

On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro uses Apple’s A19 Pro chip, featuring a 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU with hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and a 16-core Neural Engine. On benchmarks, it shows it can deliver unmatched desktop-class processing power that handles graphic-heavy AAA mobile gaming and heavy video rendering without breaking a sweat. With the upcoming iOS 27 update, the chip is also expected to handle all the AI workloads from Apple’s new onboard AI.

Software, ecosystem, and AI features

Between these phones, software is what dictates choosing either of these premium phones.

iPhone 17 Pro

Running stock Android 17, the Pixel 11 Pro is an absolute showcase for Gemini Intelligence. On-device features like live call assistance, context-aware Magic Cue, instant audio transcriptions, and screen-aware AI agents turn the phone into an proactive assistant rather than just a passive device. You can run Gemini Omni and other on-device models more efficiently on the Pixel 11 Pro.

On the iPhone 17 Pro, iOS 26 brings a refined user experience with granular Apple Intelligence features baked in some of the system apps. One of the key advantages of the iPhone is its ecosystem, especially if you use a Mac or an iPad – the iPhone seamlessly blends with your other Apple products and services. With the upcoming iOS 27 update, the Apple Intelligence suite, now based on Google’s foundational models, will be integrated natively into system apps with strict on-device privacy guarantees. Siri AI makes it more conversational and context-aware.

Battery life and charging

With the Pixel 11 Pro, you get a battery of around 4,985mAh, which Google promises can easily deliver an all-day battery life. It features an upgraded 45W wired fast-charging support alongside Qi2 PixelSnap magnetic wireless charging up to 25W, bringing quick battery top-up convenience that Apple’s MagSafe used to offer.

On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro relies on the efficiency of the A19 Pro chip to manage all-day battery stamina despite offering a physically smaller cell. It supports fast charging that fills up the battery from zero to 50 per cent in roughly 20 minutes using a 40W adapter. The iPhone also supports 25W MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging standards.

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Our conclusion

With the iPhone 17 Pro possibly on its way out in less than a month, the scales tip in favour of the Google Pixel 11 Pro. Adding to its lower price and its AI-first approach to a smartphone experience, the Pixel 11 Pro might be a favourite amongst those who seek better value, and maybe something more fun.

As for the iPhone 17 Pro, it remains a solid benchmark and even with an iPhone 18 Pro rumoured to triumph it with its generational upgrade, the iPhone 17 Pro will remain a solid phone in the premium space, especially considering the ecosystem advantage and the polished Apple user experience.