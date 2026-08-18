With Samsung and Google dominating the headlines throughout the summer, all eyes now move to Apple and its highly rumoured iPhone 18 series. Come September, Apple is likely to replace the aspirational iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max with their successors, expected to be called iPhone 18 Pro and Max (not surprisingly). The Apple fanbase also seems to be warming up to these rumoured devices, as Google Trends data shows a sharp surge in search interest across India for the iPhone 18 keyword.

The search keyword “iphone 18 release date” has witnessed a dramatic spike in Google search interest in India over the past 24 hours. According to the latest data, search interest is up by 80 per cent compared to the preceding 24 hours and 70 per cent higher compared to the same time the previous week. The sudden rise comes as anticipation builds ahead of Apple’s upcoming autumn launch window.

Google Trends: Top queries on ‘iPhone 18’ driving search interest

According to Google Trends, search interest in India over the past 24 hours has been mostly driven by key queries targeting the upcoming lineup’s release dates and potential pricing. Leading the overall search volume is “iphone 18 pro release date” (down 20 per cent), followed closely by “iphone 18 pro” (down 30 per cent), “iphone 18 release date price” (down 10 per cent), and “iphone 18 price” (down 10 per cent).

Additional high-volume queries include specific variants such as “18 pro max release date” (down 20 per cent), “iphone 18 pro max” (down 20 per cent), and “iphone 18 pro max release date” (down 20per cent), alongside continued interest in the current-generation “iphone 17” (down 5 per cent).

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is a piece of luxury

iPhone 18 expected launch timeline and split strategy

According to industry reports and supply chain leaks, Apple is reportedly planning a major overhaul of its traditional launch event release schedule. Rather than unveiling all devices simultaneously, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman first predicted that the Cupertino giant is expected to adopt a staggered “split launch” strategy, which will begin late 2026 and move on to early 2027.

Pro and foldable launch in Fall 2026: Apple’s traditional September keynote, tentatively expected around September 9, 2026, is likely dedicated exclusively to premium hardware. The lineup will feature the 6.3-inch iPhone 18 Pro, the 6.9-inch iPhone 18 Pro Max, and Apple’s long-rumoured debut foldable device, the iPhone Fold. Analysts say that the official store availability is expected to follow on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Standard and budget lineup launch in Spring 2027: Buyers seeking non-Pro models will need to wait until Spring 2027 (expected around March or April). This second launch window will host the standard 6.3-inch iPhone 18, the entry-level 6.1-inch iPhone 18e, and a second-generation ultra-thin iPhone Air.

This multi-stage rollout is said to maximise Apple’s market focus on high-margin flagship devices while allowing TSMC’s advanced silicon manufacturing pipelines to ramp up capacity cleanly.

iPhone 18 series major specs (expected)

Performance: The Pro and Fold variants are expected to be powered by Apple’s next-generation A20 Pro chip, fabricated on TSMC’s cutting-edge 2-nanometer (2nm) process. The 2nm node promises an estimated 15 per cent CPU performance boost alongside a 30 per cent jump in power efficiency. To drive expanding on-device generative AI features under iOS 27, Pro models will feature 12GB of unified RAM, while standard Spring 2027 models are tipped for 9GB of RAM paired with standard 2nm A20 chips.

Cameras: The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to debut an upgraded 48MP primary camera featuring a mechanical variable aperture — a first for the iPhone lineup. Powered by Sony’s new IMX905 sensor, this system is said to allow precise physical light control and improved optical depth of field. A 48MP ultra-wide lens, 48MP telephoto lens, and an upgraded 24MP front-facing selfie camera round out the optic package.

Display and Dynamic Island: Apple is reportedly working on shrinking the Dynamic Island by up to 35 per cent, moving several Face ID optical components beneath the display panel. Display efficiency will also see upgrades via new LTPO+ OLED panels for extended battery life.

Battery and modem: The iPhone 18 Pro Max is also expected to house a substantially expanded battery, which is said to be reaching up to 5,567mAh capacity. This could help deliver potentially the longest battery endurance in the iPhone’s history. Connectivity across all models will transition to Apple’s in-house C2 5G modem, reducing dependence on third-party components while expanding satellite communication features.