Watch: Tom Cruise’s soundless Mummy trailer is a laugh riot

The soundless trailer for Tom Cruise’s The Mummy will have you in splits! (Official IMAX Trailer)

Remember The Mummy trailer which got released a few weeks ago and blew our minds? Now, an IMAX version of the same video is out and it will blow your mind too, albeit in a very different way. You all remember how it starts – Tom Cruise is sitting in a plane, which gets hit by a bunch of birds. Except instead of the eerie soundtrack that helped creep out viewers in the original trailer, this video has no sound except Tom and company’s screams.

Given that you hear nothing when the birds break through the plane and kill the pilot, the broken trailer is nothing short of hilarious. All you’re treated to is a bit of silence and bizarre gasps and gulps of the plane’s crew. It’s impossible not to laugh at the scene when Tom is being tossed around in the plane and his scream is comically musical when you hear it without the background score.

The second half the trailer does have a background score, but who really wants to bother with that anyway after you’ve laughed at the first bit? Although IMAX pulled the soundless video off its official website, the video was still shared on Twitter and has gone viral since. Now it’ll be impossible for anyone to take the plane scene seriously when we see it in theatres.

The Mummy will release next year and while it is part of the franchise that began in 1991 with Brendan Fraser, Tom will play the lead in the film. Thanks to a string of flops, Brendan wasn’t the most seen as the best candidate to lead the series. Unlike previous movies, we get a female lead in the reboot, played by Sofia Boutella. Russell Crowe also makes an appearance in the film and Annabella Wallis replaces Rachael Weisz as the female lead.