The Indian Express Group and OpenAI today announced a strategic partnership designed to help more people discover and engage with the Group’s original journalism. The partnership will enhance how content from participating Express Group publications appears in ChatGPT: when select summaries or excerpts are surfaced in response to relevant questions, results will clearly identify the source and include direct links to the original articles, helping readers access the full reporting and analysis on the publisher’s platforms.

The initial partnership will include content from The Indian Express, The Financial Express the group’s business properties, and will cover live reporting and archived content across 7 languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and Gujarati.

Nandagopal Rajan, CEO, Indian Express Digital, said, “Our legacy of agenda-setting investigations, news breaks and a breadth of voices that cut across the political spectrum makes the Express Group unique in Indian media. We have always been open to new technologies, and this partnership creates a new way for readers to discover the work of our large national network of journalists and their rigorous reporting with clear attribution and a direct path to the original source. As technology changes how people find and consume information, our priority remains credible journalism, with full editorial responsibility for everything we publish.”

Varun Shetty, Vice President – Media Partnerships, OpenAI, said, “The Indian Express has an extraordinary tradition of in-depth investigations and unbiased reporting that helps people understand India in all its depth and complexity. We want AI to help more people discover that work, with clear attribution and direct links, reflecting our commitment to working constructively with publishers and developing technology that supports journalists, readers, and a strong news ecosystem.”

The Indian Express Group will continue to exercise complete and independent editorial control over its journalism. OpenAI will have no role in determining which stories the Group reports, how those stories are produced, or the editorial conclusions they reach.

As a further part of the relationship, the two organisations will explore how OpenAI technology can support new reader experiences and practical workflows across the Group. Potential areas include archive discovery, research, data analysis, translation, reader services, and business operations. Any editorial use of these tools will remain subject to the Group’s standards, policies and human oversight.

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The partnership builds on OpenAI’s work with news organisations around the world to improve the discovery of reliable information, create responsible applications of AI for publishers, and develop new ways for audiences to engage with original reporting.