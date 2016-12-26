Now, Bollywood icon Shahrukh Khan becomes a doctor (honorary)

Shahrukh Khan was given doctorate for his dedication to promote the Urdu language and culture. (Twitter)

Shahrukh Khan has graduated several times onscreen, but the actor got the real experience when he was conferred an honorary doctorate by Maulana Azad National Urdu University in Hyderabad today. Shahrukh looked every bit the graduate as he wore graduation cap and gown, although he might have strayed a little from the dress code by wearing shades during the sixth convocation of the university. Shahrukh was hardly the only famous face at the event, however. President Pranab Mukherjee graced the ceremony as the chief guest, according to a report in Indian Express.

The Dilwale actor was given doctorate for his dedication to promote the Urdu language and culture. Rajiv Saraf, founder of the Rekhta Foundation – an organisation centered on promoting Urdu books, songs etc, – was given the honorius causa along with King Khan. Shahrukh wasn’t the only one to ‘graduate’ that day, as almost 48,000 students got their degrees as well. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan and Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali were the guests of honor at the event. According to ANI, the actor said, “My mother would have been very happy as I am getting this honour in Hyderabad, her birthplace.”

This isn’t the first time Shahrukh has been conferred an honorary doctorate. The 50-year-old actor received Doctor Honoris Causa from the University Chancellor HRH The Princess Royal in Edinburgh last year for his humanitarian work. He had marked the event on Twitter, writing, “I am a Doctor all over again…yay!” After his speech at the event, Shahrukh had done some of his Lungi Dance moves from Chennai Express.

Unfortunately, the audience at today’s event weren’t treated to such a performance by Bollywood’s Badshah. Famously, the actor finally picked up his actual graduation degree from Hansraj College, Delhi University, earlier this year. Amid the promotions for Fan in the capital, Shahrukh returned to his alma mater to pick up his graduation certificate – 28 years after he’d left college!