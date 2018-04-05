Salman Khan convicted: As brand ‘Bhaijaan’ takes big hit, here’s how much money industry stands to lose

Salman Khan was found guilty in Blackbuck poaching case.

Salman Khan suffered a massive setback in the Jodhpur blackbuck poaching case after the court convicted the actor in the blackbuck poaching case. The others accused in the case Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam were acquitted in the black buck case in Jodhpur on Thursday. All these actors were accused in the case and were present in the Gypsy that Salman Khan was believed to be driving during the alleged hunt in Kankani village near Jodhpur and were charged under the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

Salman Khan’s conviction comes as a major setback to the industry which has big money riding on the actor’s brand value. While the arguments into the quantum of the sentence are on, the industry is set to lose big if the actor is jailed for a period beyond three years, which will generate complexities in the window for an appeal.

There is good reason why the industry is jittery at the moment. The superstar is currently working on four films, with Race 3 set for an Eid 2018 release. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the movie has a huge star cast that includes Bobby Deol, Saqib Salim, Anik Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez, apart from Salman Khan.

The expected budget for the film is slated to be around Rs 100 to Rs 120 crore. Going by the performance of last two films of the franchise, the movie would have easily made around Rs 200 crore. The good news for the producers is that the shooting of Race 3 is complete and it is now in the post-production stage. However, if Salman is jailed, not only will the movie get negative publicity but will also lose Salman Khan for the promotion stage.

Salman has also signed Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. The duo has been highly successful in the past, uniting for Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Bharat which is adapted from the Ode to My Father, a 2014 South Korean drama film, is set against the Partition of 1947.

This is one of Salman Khan’s most ambitious projects till date in which he will be seen sporting five different looks. Since the movie is set in the 1940s, a lot of money is likely to be invested in the production stage.

The estimated budget of Bharat has been set around Rs 200 crore and the shoot is expected to start this month, with the release scheduled for Eid 2019. Salman Khan’s immediate imprisonment could cause an inordinate delay for Bharat.

Apart from these two projects, Salman has also signed Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick 2 which is a sequel to the 2014 film. It is currently at the scripting stage and is expected to roll next year with a 2019 Christmas release.

Dabangg can suffer a similar fate as Munnabhai did when Sanjay Dutt was jailed. The successful franchise lost its way and the next instalment was never made.

The sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai was also announced with Ali Abbas Zafar taking the steering wheel once again, a project that can be delayed after blackbuck poaching case verdict.

As a prodcuer, Salman Khan is set to launch his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma with Loveratri, which he is producing. Loveratri is a high-budget movie and Salman is reportedly spending over Rs 100 crore to launch Aayush.

He is also set to launch Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif with Stanley D’Costa’s dance film, Time To Dance. Even though Salman is not directly involved in the movie, he is acting as a godfather to Isabelle in the industry.

Coming to television, Salman was roped in for the third season of 10 Ka Dum, a reality game show on Sony TV, after a gap of nine years. The actor has reportedly charged Rs 78 crore for 20 episodes of the show.

He also hosts the reality TV show Bigg Boss and has been helming it since 2010. Salman had reportedly charged a whopping Rs 11 crore per episode for Bigg Boss 11. The show is clearly a money-spinner for Colors TV and if Salman is jailed, the channel will suffer massive losses in terms of brand value.