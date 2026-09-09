Alongside brand-new iPhones, which could potentially include the first iPhone with a foldable screen, Apple is also gearing up for its next major software ecosystem transformation with the upcoming public release of iOS 27. Initially unveiled during the keynote at WWDC 2026 on June 8, iOS 27 has progressed through months of developer and public beta testing, and it has been a stable OS for the most part.

Now, as Apple gets ready to reveal its new iPhones and new product updates (scheduled to be revealed at 10:30 PM) in other categories, the rest of the ecosystem already on iPhones, Macs and other devices is awaiting the release of the first stable build of the new OSes. For iPhone users, iOS 27 promises to bring big changes to the older models, including Siri AI, an enhanced Liquid Glass theme, and several other nifty new features.

The final, stable build of iOS 27 is expected to ship in the coming weeks following Apple’s upcoming hardware launches, which is expected to go on sale later this month.

iOS 27 rollout timeline: When can you download it

While Apple has maintained its usual “coming later this year” messaging, historical release cycles and event schedules give us a rough outline of the rollout path. Note that this is our rough estimate of the iOS 27 rollout.

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– WWDC 2026 Announcement

Revealed: June 8, 2026

Apple formally reveals iOS 27 and launches the immediate developer preview build.

– Public Beta Program

Revealed: Mid-2026

iOS 27’s expanded testing opens to registered public beta users for refining its stability and performance.

– Hardware Event & Final Build

Releasing: September 2026

Apple’s September 9 launch event sets the stage for the public over-the-air rollout alongside new flagship hardware.

Usually, Apple release the stable build of the next version of iOS a week after the iPhone launch event. Some years, Apple can also delay the release until the first sale of the next-gen iPhone 18 Pro models, which could be edging towards the end of the month.

iOS 27 compatibility with existing iPhones

iOS 27

While iOS 27 might debut on the new iPhone 18 Pro models, the OS will eventually be available as an update to older iPhone models, which includes devices from over 5-6 years ago. However, processing requirements could also lead to the advanced AI capabilities being reserved only for the newer iPhone models.

Hence, here are the iPhone models that are scheduled to get the iOS 27 update.

iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17e

iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 16e

iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE: 2nd generation, 3rd generation

Note that Siri AI will be coming only to devices compatible with Apple Intelligence. This means that Siri AI will run on iPhone 15 Pro models, iPhone 16 series and iPhone 17 series. The older models will continue on the existing version of Siri.

iOS 27: New features to wait for

Other than the usual refinements and performance enhancements, iOS 27 is primarily focused on embedding Siri AI as the cornerstone of the update.

Siri upgrades: A significantly more capable Siri built to understand natural conversational language better, track context, and offer more helpful, context-aware answers. Apple has coordinated with Google to power its AI features.

Camera and Visual Intelligence: iOS 27 integrates Siri directly into the camera ecosystem. The system can process real-time visual information from the camera view to identify subjects, look up objects, and provide on-screen details instantly.

AI Photos suite: New enhanced generative tools inside the iOS Photos app will allow users to modify, reconstruct, or edit images natively without third-party software.

System responsiveness and safety: As part of the broader under-the-hood performance updates, iOS 27 will increase overall device responsiveness. The OS will also bring in new child safety features integrated across Apple’s messaging platforms.