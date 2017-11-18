Padmavati review: ‘No dream sequence between Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh; no distortion of history’

Padmavati movie review: It appears nothing objectionable has been shown between Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh) and Rani Padmavati (Deepika Padukone). (Source: IE)

The initial reviews for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited film Padmavati are out and as it appears nothing objectionable has been shown between Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh) and Rani Padmavati (Deepika Padukone). A special screening of the movie was organised for the journalists on Friday evening and as per their reviews, all the allegations by the Karni Sena are false. According to the review given by CNN-News 18, there is nothing against Rajputs in the movie. In fact, every single frame in this movie is a cinematic tribute to the Rajputs and Rani Padmavati. Padmavati features some long monologues from Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor where they talk about the Rajput pride.

One major objection of Karni Sena was that there is a dream love sequence between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji in the movie which has turned out to be completely untrue. If the reports are to be believed, there is no romantic angle between the two characters and they don’t even share a single frame in the movie. Another objection raised was against the song ‘Ghoomar’. The fringe groups had objected to the song by asking how can a queen be shown dancing in front of the people. However, in this song, Rani Padmavati is only dancing in front of her husband and other people present at the spot include only women.

Next objection was that the film glorifies Alauddin Khilji. Again, this is not true. On the contrary, Ranveer Singh is playing a negative character in the movie and has not been glorified. Also, there is nothing against the Rajputs and Hindus in the movie. Lastly, some people had claimed that there is a distortion of history in the film. However, the initial reports claim that the film is as close to the poem on which it is based, as it could be.

Among those who watched the film were senior journalists Arnab Goswami and Rajat Sharma who have the same opinion about the movie. Arnab, while speaking at his prime-time show said that Padmavati is the greatest tribute to Rani Padmavati. He said that every scene of this film is a cinematic tribute to Rani Padmavati. He went on to add that when the movie will be released, Karni Sena will appear like idiots.

On the other hand, Rajat Sharma said that not even a single scene of this movie is against the pride of Rajasthan or Rajputs. In his show, the senior journalist said that he can claim that after watching the movie, no one can say there is anything against the sentiments of Rajputs.