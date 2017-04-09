Naam Shabana banned in Pakistan, Censor Board says scenes related to terrorism ‘not fit’

Naam Shabana has been banned in Pakistan over objectionable content.

(Source: screenshot)

The Taapsee Pannu and Akshay Kumar starring film ‘Naam Shabana’ has been banned in Pakistan. The Pakistan censor board has banned the screening of the film by saying that some scenes related to terrorism were not fit enough to be shown. Initially, the movie was given a green light with some cuts but a theatre in Islamabad showed it without the mandatory cuts, leading to the ban.

After which the Censor Board decided to take down the film over objectionable content. “It prompted the censor board to ban the screening of the movie,” an official said. The officials at censor board were reluctant to allow its screening but the local distributor, Ever Ready Pictures persuaded them to allow the release after editing. “Naam Shabana” stars Taapsee Pannu and Manoj Bajpayee in lead roles and was initially released in Pakistan on March 31.

Watch Naam Shabana trailer here:

Pakistan banned the screening of Indian films last year after cross border tension between the two countries. The ban was, however, lifted at the start of this year allowing the screening of Indian films after approval by the censor board. Taapse is currently shooting for her upcoming film Judwaa 2 where she stars opposite to Varun Dhawan. The comedy is a sequel to 1997 hit “Judwaa” which starred Salman in a double role.

“It is one film about which I am least nervous in my career. It is a film I know I am going to have a great time filming, promoting and enjoying the result of it too. I am very relaxed for the film, from the start to the end. I don’t know where that confidence comes from but I am super relaxed when it’s about ‘Judwaa 2’. I know people are talking about it already, the music, the roles, and everything else. But there is no stress, no worry,” Taapsee told PTI.

(with input from agency)