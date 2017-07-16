IIFA awards 2017: Salman Khan being human act wins hearts and more; watch video

IIFA 2017: One man who stole the show was superstar Salman Khan. (Source: Twitter)

IIFA awards 2017: The 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) got underway on Sunday morning in the beautiful city of New York. Many Bollywood celebrities graced the green carpet flaunting their suave and shining dresses. Actor Anil Kapoor said that whether he is nominated or not, it’s always fun for him to attend the IIFA, while Preity Zinta said she has been a consistent member of the IIFA family except for the first season. However, one man who stole the show was superstar Salman Khan. The 51-year-old actor who was nominated for Sultan made the headlines with his touching, being human act.

When an old man came on stage to receive his award from Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan gently kept his hand on the man’s back and very sweetly escorted him to the end of the stage. The Bollywood superstar didn’t move till the man was escorted back to his seat. This humane act of Salman will certainly make people respect him more. This isn’t the first time when Salman was in the news for helping someone. His NGO which goes by the name ‘Being Human’ is known for helping the needy.

Coming to films, Bhai, as Salman is fondly called by his fans, is currently busy with the shooting of Tiger Zinda Hai, which is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film has Katrina Kaif playing the female lead. Besides that, Salman Khan will also be seen in Remo Dsouza’s untitled dance flick, which has Jacqueline Fernandez playing the heroine. He is also set to play a cameo in Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2.

Varun, today won the award for Best Actor in a comic role. The 30-year-old actor was awarded for his role in the movie ‘Dishoom,’ and dedicated it to his brother Rohit Dhawan who was the director of the film. Meanwhile, Jim Sarbh walked away with an IIFA award for Best Performance in a Negative Role for ‘Neerja.’