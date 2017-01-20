Felt like I was on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Priyanka Chopra on injury

“Rainy road, rubber boots, I fell, I hit my head on the road. They took me to the ER, they told me it was a concussion, I had to go home and my housekeeper had to wake me up after every one hour because you can’t sleep after a concussion,” she told the host. (PTI/AP)

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who had a concussion on the set of “Quantico”, says she was given a day off after she fell and hit her head on the road while shooting.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Priyanka talked about her injury that ended up making headlines everywhere.

“I took one day off work, Friday. It was something so silly! I have done so many stunts before in my life, it was just a rainy day, we were running against time and we had to finish our day.

“Rainy road, rubber boots, I fell, I hit my head on the road. They took me to the ER, they told me it was a concussion, I had to go home and my housekeeper had to wake me up after every one hour because you can’t sleep after a concussion,” she told the host.

Kimmel said, “Was this a real doctor or a TV doctor? Is this like Grey’s Anatomy?”

“In my head I was a part of Grey’s Anatomy. Because I landed there and people took me in this wheel chair and I was seeing lights because I had to lie down and I was feeling like it was really Grey’s Anatomy.”

When asked what a concussion felt like, the 34-year-old actress said, “You see stars and it’s not fun. I got dizzy, but it’s my first concussion too so I was very star struck about it. It was quiet an achievement, an achievement for someone who does their own stunts.”

Priyanka, who recently won her second People’s choice award, said her injury left her mother worried.

“Mum read about it in the news, that was terrible. Because I didn’t call till I knew the doctor cleared me and by then it was everywhere and she found out and she called me and she was on the next flight and she was here.”

The actress is currently busy promoting the return of “Quantico” season 2, which will be telecast in India on 24th January at 9PM on Star World and Star World HD.