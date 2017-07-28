Carbon trailer: First Hindi science fiction movie, stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Jackky Bhagnani, transports you to 2067, holds you transfixed

Jackky said, “Carbon is first Hindi sci-fi film” (Twitter)

Carbon trailer, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Jackky Bhagnani and Prachi Desai has been released. Jackky, while launching the trailer at Twitter office in Mumbai, revealed that the film is the first Hindi sci-fi (science fiction) film, IANS reported. With a tagline — A story of tomorrow– the film will take you to the future. In the one-and-a-half minute trailer, it transports you to the year 2067 and holds you transfixed. Written and directed by Maitrey Bajpai and Ramiz Ilham Khan, the trailer of the film also engagingly holds forth on environmental challenges like global warming and climate change. Jackky said “Carbon is first Hindi sci-fi film, I don’t know if you will like the film or not when you watch it. But you won’t be able to say that this movie was an imitation of any Hollywood film. This is our own version,” as per IANS.

Earlier, at IIFA 2017 in New York, Jackky had revealed the first look of Carbon on July 13. While Jackky portrays the role of a human from Earth, Nawaz plays a resident of Mars. Speaking at the launch, Prachi said, “The first time when the director and writer met me I didn’t even take a second to think about it. I was actually blown by the idea, just as much as everyone else is going to be when they watch the trailer.”

Watch the film trailer here:

Talking about the challenges during the shoot of the film, Jacky said, “My role was such that I had to wear the mask 24X7. When I was shooting while wearing the mask it was so suffocating for me, it was not easy shooting for the film,” the report added. Carbon is co-produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Gautam Gupta.