India’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market saw its sharpest growth in six quarters for the July-September period (Q2FY27), supported by price hikes and sustained momentum in rural markets, according to Bizom data shared exclusively with FE.

Overall FMCG value growth rose to 8.6% in the three months ended September 30, 2026, up from 6.8% recorded in the preceding April-June period (Q1). Q2 growth was also higher than the 6.2% value growth registered in the corresponding quarter last year. Bizom tracks value growth across FMCG categories in 10 million retail outlets. It does not report volume growth.

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Rural markets recorded 10.6% value growth in the September quarter, nearly double that of the 5.8% growth seen in urban markets. Like overall FMCG growth, rural growth is also the highest in six quarters, Bizom data shows (see chart).

In the June quarter, rural markets had posted 9% growth compared with just 2.3% seen in urban centres. A year earlier, rural growth stood at 6.7%, compared with 5.4% recorded in urban areas.

While the latest data highlights the continuing strength of rural consumption, Bizom says that August and September numbers, in particular, point to an improvement in urban areas.

Urban value growth in August touched 6.4% from 2.9% seen in July. This improved even further to 8.2% in September, narrowing the gap with rural, which stood at 10.3% for the month. In July and August, rural value growth stood at 10.4% and 11.1% each.

“August was when the festive season began and festive season consumption is what is driving up FMCG growth in urban areas despite price hikes in the September quarter,” Parth Sethi, growth officer, CEO’s office, Bizom, said. However, persistent price hikes triggered by inflationary pressures may temper consumption, FMCG analysts have cautioned, going into the key Dussehra-Diwali period.

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Sethi says that there has been margin pressure on brands, prompting many to go in for select price hikes.

Companies say they remain cautious about pricing and wary of disrupting demand with sharp price hikes in the festive season.

The cautious outlook has also come as the 2026 south-west monsoon season has ended with a 13% rainfall deficit, with 15 states and union territories receiving below-normal rains due to strengthening El Nino conditions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Below-normal rains could hurt farm output and incomes, which, in turn, could hurt rural spending,” Krishnarao Buddha, consultant and FMCG expert, said.

Among categories, packaged food, chocolates and confectionery, commodities and beverages saw sharp value growth of 15.8%, 11.8%, 10.8% and 10.7% each in the September quarter versus last year.

On the other hand, personal care and home care were weaker at 4.9% and 7.6% each in the quarter under review.