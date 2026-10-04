Mumbai’s airport network is heading for a major operational shift, with nearly one-third of international departure slots at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport set to be temporarily discontinued as the airport makes room for domestic flights displaced by the redevelopment of Terminal 1.

The move has triggered resistance from airlines, which have questioned the proposed relocation of operations to Navi Mumbai International Airport and sought greater flexibility over which flights are shifted or discontinued.

Quoting source, The Indian Express reported that the airlines have been given an October 6 deadline to identify the international slots they are willing to surrender. If they do not do so, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) may decide which slots are withdrawn based on operational capacity and other considerations.

Why is Mumbai airport shifting flights?

The immediate reason is the redevelopment of Terminal 1 at Mumbai airport. T1, located in Santacruz, currently handles domestic operations. Its redevelopment requires the northern section of Terminal 1B to be demolished and reconstructed.

The affected section handles around five million passengers annually. Rather than shutting the entire terminal at once, the redevelopment is planned in phases.

Around one-third of the affected domestic operations will move initially, followed by another one-third, with the complete transition expected by January 2027. The new T1 is expected to be commissioned in 2029-30.

Since there is not enough alternative capacity at the existing airport to accommodate all the displaced domestic traffic, part of the operation needs to be moved to Navi Mumbai.

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Why does this mean international flights have to be cut?

This is where Mumbai’s airport capacity crunch becomes important. Mumbai airport’s T1 currently handles nearly 950 flights a day. While around five million passengers are expected to be temporarily shifted to Navi Mumbai, around 10 million passengers will continue to use T1 during the redevelopment process.

To accommodate the domestic traffic being redistributed from T1, MIAL plans to use capacity at T2, The Indian Express reported. But T2 is also operating international services.

As a result, international departure capacity at T2 is being reduced to create room for the additional domestic operations.

MIAL has informed around 46 airlines that international departure slots at T2 will be reduced by about 33% from October 25.

Of around 770 weekly international departure slots currently available at T2, approximately 265 are expected to be temporarily discontinued, according to The Indian Express.

How many flights are affected?

The impact varies across airlines. The Indian Express reported that IndiGo is expected to lose 74 weekly international departures, while Air India is set to lose 33.

Other Indian carriers affected include:

Akasa Air: 11 weekly departures

Air India Express: 7

SpiceJet: 5

Among foreign airlines, Emirates and Etihad Airways are expected to see their weekly departures reduced by 10 each.

The exact services affected will depend on how airlines identify the slots they are prepared to surrender.

Why is Navi Mumbai part of the plan?

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) provides the additional airport capacity needed to manage Mumbai’s aviation operations during the redevelopment.

Earlier, airlines operating from T1 were asked to either move their operations to NMIA or temporarily suspend services from October 25.

The airport operator has said the redevelopment had been delayed because alternative operating facilities were not available.

The emergence of NMIA gives the Mumbai metropolitan region a second airport capable of absorbing some of the traffic while the existing airport undergoes redevelopment.

The bigger objective is to use both airports during the transition rather than concentrate all operations at the existing Mumbai airport.

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Why are airlines resisting?

According to The Indian Express, airlines are not necessarily opposing the development of Navi Mumbai airport itself. Their concerns are primarily about how the transition is being implemented.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) wrote to the Civil Aviation Ministry last month opposing what it described as the “forced” relocation of operations to NMIA.

IATA argued that airlines should be able to decide whether and how they move operations based on their commercial and operational requirements.

The industry body has also raised questions about NMIA’s readiness in areas such as ground handling, aircraft maintenance approvals, catering, cargo facilities, crew accommodation and connectivity.

For airlines, shifting an operation between airports involves more than simply changing the departure point. Aircraft rotations, crew schedules, maintenance arrangements, cargo movements and passenger connections can all be affected.

What about airline slots?

Airlines have established schedules around their existing airport slots. The timing and availability of those slots can influence aircraft utilisation, connecting flights and network planning. MIAL has asked airlines to identify by October 6 the international slots they are willing to surrender.

If airlines do not identify the slots, sources cited by The Indian Express said MIAL could determine which slots are withdrawn based on operational capacity and other considerations. This is particularly significant as the international capacity reduction is being described as temporary.

MIAL has assured airlines that their historic slot rights will be restored once the redeveloped T1 becomes operational.

What are airlines saying about Navi Mumbai?

IATA has sought greater clarity before airlines are required to make the transition. It has called for a transparent assessment of NMIA’s available capacity, advance consultation with airlines and clarity on how existing airport slots will be treated during the redevelopment period. Concerns have also emerged among cargo and long-haul operators.

International logistics carrier Challenge Group has announced a temporary suspension of its Mumbai operations, citing concerns about the reliability and certainty of the current NMIA operating setup for its cargo operations.

Air France-KLM has also opposed splitting its long-haul operations between the two airports, citing operational constraints, according to The Indian Express.

What happens to Mumbai’s domestic passengers?

The redistribution is expected to happen in phases. Around five million passengers from T1 are reportedly expected to be temporarily shifted to NMIA, while the remaining roughly 10 million passengers will continue to use T1.

The immediate capacity requirement at T2 will be created partly by reducing international departures.

Is this a permanent reduction in international flights?

No. The current plan is linked to the redevelopment period. The international slots being reduced are intended to be temporarily discontinued so that T2 can accommodate domestic traffic during the transition.

MIAL has assured airlines that their historic slot rights will be restored once the new T1 becomes operational. The rebuilt T1 is expected to be commissioned in 2029-30.