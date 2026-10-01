Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy Tab S12+ and Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, its latest line of flagship Android tablets. Compared to the version from last year, the Galaxy S12+ and S12 Ultra are equipped with high-end display tech, raw processor upgrades, and a sharpened focus on productivity via Galaxy AI and One UI 9.

Since this is the best Samsung can do as far as tablets are concerned, the Galaxy Tab S12 series takes on the best of what the rest of the segment has to offer – Apple’s iPad Pro lineup as well as Windows 11-powered 2-in-1 tablets/convertible PC. The pricing also brings it closer to popular affordable machines like Dell’s XPS 13.

Hence, we take a closer look at these Samsung tablets and everything else these devices compete with.

Galaxy Tab S12 series: Hardware and display focus

The flagship Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra features a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,600 nits peak brightness. The Tab S12+ offers a 12.6-inch screen. Both tablets feature an ultra-slim profile (the Ultra measures 5.1mm thin), IP68 water and dust resistance, and an enclosed S Pen inside the box.

Inside, Samsung has integrated MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9500 chipset alongside up to 16GB of RAM. This combination, as Samsung says, offers improved multi-window multitasking performance and dedicated AI processing for tasks like live audio summaries and generative note-taking.

Comparison: Galaxy Tab S12 vs Competitors

1. vs. Apple iPad Pro

While Apple’s iPad Pro line leads raw benchmark performance with its M-series silicon and optimised app ecosystem (Procreate, Logic Pro, Final Cut), the Galaxy Tab S12 series combats this with bundled hardware value and flexible OS capabilities. Samsung includes the S Pen in the box – a separate expense for iPad buyers – and offers a desktop environment via Samsung DeX. Samsung’s One UI 9 interface also integrates agentic AI capabilities right out of the box.

2. vs. Dell XPS 13 (Windows 11)

The Dell XPS 13 remains a dedicated clamshell ultraportable designed for heavy desktop-class workloads, continuous typing, and full x86/ARM legacy software support. However, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra offers a significantly thinner, lighter footprint (692g slate vs. ~1kg laptop), superior tablet-first media consumption, and lower-latency digitiser support for hand-drawn input. For someone who values mobile computing, the Galaxy Tab S12 models make more sense.

3. vs. Windows 11 2-in-1 tablets

Windows 11 tablets (like the Microsoft Surface Pro line) function as full PCs in a slate form factor. They excel in enterprise application support and file management, but often lag behind Android slates in mobile app ecosystem optimisation, standby battery performance, and touch-first usability without an attached keyboard.

Galaxy Tab S12 pricing comparison

The official entry pricing across these competing flagship devices in India is structured as follows:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 series:

Galaxy Tab S12+ (Wi-Fi, 12GB + 256GB): Rs 1,29,999

Rs 1,29,999 Galaxy Tab S12+ (5G, 12GB + 512GB): Rs 1,64,999

Rs 1,64,999 Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra (Wi-Fi, 12GB + 256GB): Rs 1,49,999

Rs 1,49,999 Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra (5G, 12GB + 512GB): Rs 184,999

Rs 184,999 Accessories: Pro Keyboard Cover starts from Rs 26,499 (S12+) to Rs 27,999 (Ultra).

For context, here’s what you have to pay for other devices in the category.

Apple iPad Pro:

iPad Pro 11-inch (Wi-Fi, 256GB): Starts at ~Rs 1,36,990 to Rs 1,39,900

Starts at ~Rs 1,36,990 to Rs 1,39,900 iPad Pro 13-inch (Wi-Fi, 256GB): Starts at ~Rs 1,69,900

Starts at ~Rs 1,69,900 Accessories: Apple Pencil Pro (~Rs 11,900) and Magic Keyboard (~Rs 29,900–Rs 33,900) sold separately.

Dell XPS 13 (Windows 11):

Dell XPS 13 (Core Series 3 / 8GB / 512GB Touch): Starts at Rs 79,990

Starts at Rs 79,990 Dell XPS 13 (High-tier Intel Core Ultra Series configurations): Range between Rs 1,35,000 and Rs 1,75,000.

Windows 11 tablets (e.g., Surface Pro Line):

Base Configurations: Starts around Rs 1,15,990 (Keyboard/Pen sold separately for ~Rs 25,000 combined).

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Verdict

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S12 series positions itself directly against premium tablets and ultraportables. While the initial price point demands a laptop-tier investment, the inclusion of the S Pen stylus and an expansive 14.6-inch AMOLED display makes it a primary consideration for mobile content creators, digital artists, and users looking for a versatile secondary device alongside a workstation PC.

Buyers seeking standard office software could still lean towards native Windows 11 hardware like the XPS 13, but for media, drawing, and mobile multitasking, Samsung continues to refine its premium tablet formula.