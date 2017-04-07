Bollywood stands up for ’emaciated’ Vinod Khanna; Salman Khan, other celebrities pay visit, Irrfan Khan offers own organs

Salman Khan paid a visit to Vinod Khanna in hospital on Friday. (Facebook)

The Indian film industry has come in support of the ailing Bollywood star and former member of Rajya Sabha Vinod Khanna after his picture went viral on social media. According to the latest reports, Salman Khan who played Vinod Khanna’s son in Prabhu Deva’s film ‘Wanted’, paid him a visit at the HN Reliance Foundation and Research Centre in Girgaum on Friday. Yesterday, Irrfan Khan said he was surprised to know about Vinod Khanna’s illness and said is ready to donate an organ if needed.

“My good wishes and prayers with him. I hope he gets well soon. If needed, I’ll donate one of my organs to him. I think he is the most beautiful person in the entire industry,” Irrfan told reporters at the trailer launch of his upcoming film “Hindi Medium”. “I saw his photo today and I was shocked. I pray to God for his good health,” he added. Though Khanna’s son Rahul had earlier confirmed that he was recovering, the actor is still in the hospital with no news of his discharge yet.

Recalling Khanna’s work, Irrfan said, “I have seen all of his films. I still remember his ‘Khoon Pasina’, ‘Mera Gaon Mera Desh’. He is one of the most handsome man, extremely beautiful.” Even though it was being speculated that Khanna might be suffering from a serious illness, the official statement said that he had dehydration. “The actor was admitted to Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital on Friday with severe dehydration. He is under the care of our doctors and has responded positively to the treatment and is now stable. His family thanks his well-wishers for the good wishes and requests to respect their privacy,” was the hospital’s official statement about the health of the 70-year-old actor.

“Dad was hospitalised on Friday for severe dehydration. The situation was quickly brought under control, he’s doing much better and the doctors are looking to discharge him soon. Our family is most grateful for the extraordinary care he’s been receiving at the hospital and we are touched by all the good wishes pouring in,” said Rahul Khanna, Vinod’s son.

