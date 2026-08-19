India’s power demand climbed 11% in August year-on-year, even as regulators moved to unstick stalled renewable energy capacity and the government pushed ahead with new nuclear rules. That is one of several developments underway in the power sector this week.

In a weekly analysis JM Financial Institutional Securities listed out the five key developments in August so far, and why they matter:

India’s new nuclear power rules face a uranium supply constraint

The Department of Atomic Energy has issued draft rules for nuclear power under the SHANTI Act, the report said. The rules allow a single composite licence for nuclear projects. They also recognise captive nuclear power for energy-heavy industries and open the door to foreign reactor technology.

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This matters because India wants to expand its nuclear capacity sharply by 2047. But the plan faces a real constraint: uranium supply. A Parliamentary Committee has said Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors alone will need around 5,400 tonnes of uranium oxide every year. Domestic production currently covers only about 30% of that need, the report said. India already imports uranium from Kazakhstan, Russia, Uzbekistan and Canada, so the gap will need careful management as new capacity comes online.

Data centre power demand pushes utilities towards dedicated electricity supply

The rise of data centres is creating fresh tension in electricity distribution. In the United States, grid operator PJM Interconnection has proposed a framework that would force data centres to switch to back-up generators when the grid runs low on supply, as per the JMFL report.

This follows moves already under way in India. Adani Energy Solutions has approached the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission for a parallel power distribution licence for a data centre park in Noida, JM Financial noted in its prior week’s report. Andhra Pradesh had earlier given Google a similar licence for its 1GW data centre hub in Visakhapatnam.

CERC and MNRE ease project delays and tariff hurdles for renewable energy developers

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission has introduced what it calls milestone extension charges, according to the report. These let renewable energy developers get conditional extensions on project deadlines, such as land acquisition, financial closure and commissioning, by paying escalating charges instead of losing their grid connectivity automatically.

Separately, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is now letting developers voluntarily lower tariffs after winning a tender. Roughly 40GW worth of power purchase agreements are sitting unsigned, most of them with SECI, NTPC, NHPC and SJVN. The tariff flexibility is designed to get some of that stuck capacity moving. It comes right after the CERC’s new extension charges, which give developers more room on deadlines instead of losing their grid connection outright.

Pumped storage projects gather pace, as power demand keeps climbing

The Ministry of Power has said 11 Pumped Storage Projects, totalling 15,870MW, are actively under construction, with commissioning timelines running from December 2026 to May 2032, according to the report.

Pumped storage plants store surplus power and release it when demand peaks, which is exactly the kind of balancing India will need more of. Average daily power demand for the week of August 10-16 came in at 5,409 million units, up 11% year-on-year.

Peak solar demand climbed 12% to 248GW, and peak non-solar demand rose 8% to 243GW. Solar and wind additions are keeping pace too: 2,443MW and 694MW respectively in July, taking the financial year’s total so far to 14,334MW and 2,042MW, both slightly ahead of last year.

Europe’s nuclear power plants face cooling water shortages as river levels fall

Hungary’s 2GW nuclear power plant ran at just 10% plant load factor in early August, barely avoiding a full shutdown, according to JM Financial’s report. Romania was forced to shut its last working 706MW reactor entirely after the Danube River fell too low to support operations.

Nuclear power is often pitched as weather-proof, unlike solar or wind. Hungary and Romania’s experience this month suggests otherwise. If rivers keep running low, grid operators may have to start planning around drought the same way they already plan around monsoons.

The road ahead

Power demand is up 11% from last year. Solar and wind generation have been ahead of last year’s pace too. Somewhere in between those two numbers is why nuclear plants are running into trouble, why data centres are fighting for dedicated supply, and why regulators are handing out more room on deadlines.

Power sector stocks have been up xx% so far in August. All eyes are on how the rest of the month pans out.