Baadshaho box office collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi starrer hits Rs 50 cr mark

The heist drama has managed to retain the momentum and has seen decent audience in theaters over the weekend. (Image: Bollywood Hungama)

It has been a joyous enough ride for Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi starrer Baadshaho ever since the movie hit the theaters. The film has now surpassed Rs 50 crore mark within four days of its release and bagged a whopping Rs 43.50 in just its opening weekend. It could have been better, of course, after Devgn has earned much, much more from his films, but this will no be a disappointment. The heist drama has managed to retain the momentum and has seen decent audience in theaters over the weekend even though now it is on its way down. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie managed to collect Rs 12.6 crore on Friday, Rs 15.6 crore on Saturday, Rs 15.10 cr on Sunday and Rs 6.82 crore on Monday taking the total business to Rs 50.12 crore – Sunday’s take would be a big disappointment as it did not even reach previous day’s total despite it being a big holiday. Looking at the numbers Baadshaho has jumped to 4th position in the list of top 10 highest grossers of Emraan Hashmi.

Directed by Milan Luthria, the movie has so far crossed the lifetime collections of Emraan Hashmi and Jacqueline Fernandez’s starrer Murder 2 (46 crores) and is now looking good to surpass Once Upon A Time In A Mumbaai (56 crores) which has the same leading stars, writer, and director of Baadshaho.

Based on the backdrop of Emergency in the year 1970, Baadshaho stars other actors including Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta and Vidyut Jammwal.