ND Tiwari didn’t join BJP, only son did: Report

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Tiwari, 91, a Congress veteran left grand old party to join BJP. The formal process was completed in the presence of party president Amit Shah. (Source: IE)

Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday clarified that not ND Tiwari, but only his son Rohit Shekhar has joined the saffron party, NDTV reported. Earlier in the day, it was reported that Tiwari, 91, a Congress veteran left grand old party to join BJP. The formal process was completed in the presence of party president Amit Shah. Tiwari met Amit Shah at his home with his son Rohit Shekhar. The news sent shock-waves in political circles of the country as Tiwari, who is the only person to serve as the Chief Minister of both-Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, was long-known for his close ties with former Prime Ministers Jawahar Lal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

ANI had reported that Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has agreed to Narayan Dutt’s demand of giving his son Rohit a ticket from the Kumaon region of the state. Tiwari was recently discharged from a private hospital in Haldwani after being admitted due to loss of conciousness. ND Tiwari was elected as the 3rd Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and served the state between 2002 and 2007. He was then appointed as the governor of Andhra Pradesh and held his position between 2007 and 2009.

Also Read: Uttarakhand elections: former Congress leader Narayan Dutt Tiwari and son Rohit Shekhar join BJP

Tiwari’s family, however, expressed shock over the development. “I would like to inform everyone that the family is extremely disappointed. In fact shocked, at the developments regarding ND Tiwari,” Manish said in a statement. He added that their family was a “longstanding Congress family of freedom fighters and we have reason to believe that Tiwariji would never desert the Congress party on his own volition”. Alleging that the decision was being forced on him, Manish Tiwari said: “We strongly believe that these decisions are being made for him, by others, keeping in mind their own interests and agendas. Either way, we members of the Tiwari family, do not endorse this move at all and see ourselves as eternally part of the Indian National Congress.”