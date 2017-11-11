National Testing Agency: Cabinet clears proposal for a body to conduct entrance tests

(Source: PIB) The Union Cabinet, on Friday, cleared a proposal for the creation of a National Testing Agency (NTA), to conduct entrance tests which are at present being conducted by the CBSE. The NTA will take over all entrance examinations being organised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), including UGC’s National Eligibility Test (NET), Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and NEET. An official statement said the NTA will be created as a Society registered under the Indian Societies Registration Act, 1860, and as an autonomous and self-sustained premier testing organization to conduct entrance examinations for higher educational institutions. “The entrance examinations will be conducted in online mode at least twice a year, thereby giving adequate opportunity to candidates to bring out their best,” stated the government’s press statement released on Friday. This body will be subjected to a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit. Initially, the government will provide a one-time grant of Rs 25 crore for NTA to start operation. It will have a board of governors and a director general, who will be an eminent educationist.

In order to serve the requirements of the rural students, the body would locate the centres at sub-district and district level and as far as possible would undertake hands-on training to the students. Although NTA has been envisioned as the country’s largest exam conducting body, it remains to be seen if the IIMs and IITs will be willing to hand over CAT and JEE (Advanced), respectively, to this body. A senior HRD Ministry official told The Indian Express, “All those decisions can be taken once the NTA is set up.”

Apart from Class 10 and 12 board exams, CBSE conducts five other tests which include Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE), NEET, UGC’s National Eligibility Test (twice a year), Central Teacher Eligibility Test (twice a year) and the entrance test for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas.