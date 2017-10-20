CWUR Rankings 2017: Delhi University in global list, beats IIT Delhi, IISc; check out rest

University of Delhi (image: IE)

CWUR Rankings 2017: The race to get the top spot on rankings continues among the educational institutes as well. As per the latest Centre for World Universities Rankings (CWUR), four Indian universities have clinched places in the recent rankings, and three of them manage to get into the top 500.

According to The Tribune, the top spot in India has been attained by the University of Delhi. The premier institute also has a world rank of 397 with 43.61 marks. It is followed by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, with a score of 43.6 and attains an overall world rank of 399. Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru is the third best university in the country. It has a world rank of 470 with 43.27 marks. But, coming a close fourth in national rankings is Panjab University (PU). It is at fourth place with 43.06 marks and also manages the 550th spot in world rankings.

“Universities, Institutions and IISC have their unique strengths and get different scores as per different criterion and parameters. But, it is a matter of satisfaction that PU is regularly being ranked among the top universities of the country irrespective of the parameters”, Prof M Rajiv Lochan, director, Internal Quality Assurance Cell was quoted by The Tribune. He added that the rankings are based on various parameters such as quality education, alumni employment, quality of faculty etc.

Universities of India in world rankings

University World ranking

University of Delhi 397

IIT, Delhi 399

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru 470

Panjab University, Chandigarh 550

IIT, Madras 607

IIT, Kharagpur 616

IIT, Roorkee 617

Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai 631

Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi 673

IIT, Bombay 683

Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Bengaluru 722

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi 790

IIT, Kanpur 831

Jadavpur University, Kolkata 907

University of Calcutta 922

Here are the CWUR 2017 world rankings:

CWUR World rankings (top 10 universities)

University World ranking

Harvard University USA 1

Stanford University USA 2

Massachusetts Institute of Technology USA 3

University of Cambridge UK 4

University of Oxford UK 5

Columbia University USA 6

University of California, Berkeley USA 7

University of Chicago USA 8

Princeton University USA 9

Yale University USA 10

(inputs from CWUR website)