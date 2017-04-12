2018 MINI Cooper S facelift spotted testing, likely to launch in India next year

A new version of the MINI Cooper has been spotted testing in Germany. The images taken by Autoevolution suggest the car has not gone through many changes. It is expected to debut in the European markets by the end of this year. After the new generation of the MINI hatchback was launched, the 2018 model would not have to be upgraded much to remain fresh. The car in the images is not wearing a camouflage, except some around the headlights, which suggests MINI has not given it any major changes, apart from new head lamps and tail lamps. The 2018 MINI Cooper may launch in India sometime next year.

The 2018 MINI Cooper S will also be based on the UKL platform, which is also shared by several models from BMW, such as the X1 and the 2 Series Active Tourer. There is so far no information on engine and other specifications, however the new car is expected to come with improvements to the engine lineup (including a hybrid system), more technology and new equipment options for the interior.

Driver assistance systems are likely to be upgraded, and the infotainment system too is expected to get a features overhaul. The driving modes are also likely to be tweaked, along with suspension and steering.

The new generation of the MINI hatchback has a more refined interior space and in terms of comfort and sound-proofing too, there were significant improvements, which are likely to be carried forward with the 2018 model.